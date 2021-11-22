Ontario Is Testing A New Train That Will Take You From Toronto To Northern Cottage Country
Cottage lovers may be able to put the car keys down in the near future!
Do you love going up North to your cottage for a relaxing weekend but hate driving there?
Ontario Northland is testing out a new train that will take passengers from Toronto all the way to North Bay.
The @OntNorthland test train has officially departed North Bay for Toronto! \n\nWe\u2019re gathering data to develop our plan to bring passenger rail to Northeastern Ontario.\n\nFollow along with us today for updates.pic.twitter.com/aaqUZZVNOm— Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@Ontario Ministry of Transportation) 1637582795
The train departed for its trial run on Monday, according to a tweet from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, and they are "gathering data" to help develop their "plan to bring passenger rail to Northeastern Ontario."
In May 2021, the Ontario government announced its plans to expand transportation into the North to make "it easier and more convenient for people to get where they need to go," according to a press release.
"We have listened to people, businesses and Indigenous communities across Northern Ontario who have long awaited the return of train service on the northeast corridor," said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation.
"This important milestone in the planning process brings us another step closer to building a better transportation network in the North."
According to the press release, "Ontario Northland and Metrolinx are moving forward with further planning for a 13-stop route that would provide service from Toronto to Timmins or Cochrane. As part of the 2021 Ontario Budget, the government committed $5 million to support this planning and design work."
The proposed route would have 13 stops, including "Toronto (Union Station), Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Matheson and Timmins or Cochrane," and run based off of "seasonal travel demands."
The train would run four to seven days a week, and Ontarians can expect the route to be up and running sometime in the "mid-2020s"
