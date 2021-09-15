Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The GO Train Is Expanding & You'll Be Able To Get To London From Toronto In About 4 Hours

It will be making other stops along the way, too!

The GO Train Is Expanding & You'll Be Able To Get To London From Toronto In About 4 Hours
Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

All aboard the GO train! Soon, you'll be able to step right up onto the GO for your next trip to London, Ontario, from the 6ix.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation announced today that, starting October 18, 2021, Metrolinx will officially open new GO train routes to Southwestern Ontario, with stops in Stratford, St. Marys, and London.

Trains will now go beyond GO Transit's Kitchener line. The pilot project will have one train leaving from London in the early morning and one return trip in the evening each weekday.

The trip from London to downtown Toronto's Union Station will take about four hours, and travelling between London and Kitchener will take nearly half that time.

"Today's announcement to extend GO train service to London is part of our transportation plan for Southwestern Ontario, providing another option that will benefit individuals, families and workers in the region," said Stan Cho, associate minister of transportation. "We are keeping our promise to support local communities and reduce congestion through a better-connected transit network."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less