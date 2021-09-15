The GO Train Is Expanding & You'll Be Able To Get To London From Toronto In About 4 Hours
It will be making other stops along the way, too!
All aboard the GO train! Soon, you'll be able to step right up onto the GO for your next trip to London, Ontario, from the 6ix.
The provincial Ministry of Transportation announced today that, starting October 18, 2021, Metrolinx will officially open new GO train routes to Southwestern Ontario, with stops in Stratford, St. Marys, and London.
🚊GO train service is coming to London. As part of a pilot, we’re extending beyond the Kitchener corridor to serve S… https://t.co/LygwrfjtQ7— Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) 1631710853.0
Trains will now go beyond GO Transit's Kitchener line. The pilot project will have one train leaving from London in the early morning and one return trip in the evening each weekday.
The trip from London to downtown Toronto's Union Station will take about four hours, and travelling between London and Kitchener will take nearly half that time.
"Today's announcement to extend GO train service to London is part of our transportation plan for Southwestern Ontario, providing another option that will benefit individuals, families and workers in the region," said Stan Cho, associate minister of transportation. "We are keeping our promise to support local communities and reduce congestion through a better-connected transit network."
