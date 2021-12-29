Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Bag Full Of Sexy Items & A Guitar Are Just Some Of The Things Left Behind On GO Transit

That's going to be an awkward pick-up.

A Bag Full Of Sexy Items & A Guitar Are Just Some Of The Things Left Behind On GO Transit
Metrolinx | News Release

Anyone who's ever forgotten something in a daze while commuting on a Go Train knows how gut-wrenching it can feel, especially if that lost item is as fun as a guitar or a bag full of adult items.

On Wednesday, Metrolinx's Lost and Found department released a list of its greatest misplace hits of 2021, offering a look at how the city has changed since COVID-19.

Guitar

Metrolinx | News Release

It looks like someone won't be rocking out anytime soon.

“A recently left behind beauty of a guitar, that I like to imagine is owned by a brooding rock star, is soon to be – I hope – claimed. I may wait around until he comes back for it," Anne Marie Aikins, a Metrolinx spokesperson, said during a tour of the Lost and Found office.

Personal Electronic Devices

Metrolinx | News Release

As you could've guessed, one of the most common things people forget on Go Transit is their cellphones, but handheld gaming systems, AirPods, and iPads also frequently go missing.

A Grill

Metrolinx | News Release

We're guessing whoever left this beauty behind is kicking themselves right now, especially if it was a hunger-fuelled impulse buy.

A Gym Bag Full Of Sexy Items

Metrolinx | News Release


"The annual Toronto sex show may be on pause throughout the pandemic, but there’s currently a gym bag full of unique intimate items in the Lost and Found. If it’s yours, we promise there will be no questions asked," Aikins stated.

Scarves, Mittens and Gloves

Metrolinx | News Release

Since Ontarians spend a big chunk of the year in freezing cold temperatures, it's not surprising that Metrolinx has boxes upon boxes of missing cozy wear.

If any of these things look familiar or you wish to inquire about a recently lost item, you can head over to The Lost and Found office, located in the York Concourse in Union Station, 35 York Street, or reach the department at 416-202-1600.

From Your Site Articles

The Eglinton LRT Has Been Delayed & Here's When You Might Be Able To Actually Use It

While there's still no ticket to ride, at least it's still on track to be finished (sometime soon.)

@eglinton_crosstown | Instagram

The phrase "all aboard the Eglinton Crosstown LRT" is something Torontonians won't be hearing for even longer as there's now a new completion date for the transit project.

According to a joint statement by Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Infrastructure Ontario CEO Michael Lindsay on December 22, construction of the LRT is expected to be finished sometime in September 2022, which is a full year after it was projected to be ready for riders.

Keep Reading Show less

10 TTC Stations Were Vandalized Last Night & Accessibility Is Now A Problem

The TTC says it's working with police to catch those responsible.

Google Maps

Commuters who require service elevators may have difficulty reaching their subway platform today due to vandalism, causing a number of TTC stations to experience accessibility issues.

A spokesperson for the TTC said via Twitter on Wednesday that the crime, which occurred sometime last night, has affected elevators at 10 subway stations.

Keep Reading Show less

A GO Train Employee Saved A Passenger Who Was Having A Heart Attack While On Transit

The incident occured last month.

Dejan Baric | Dreamstime

One GO train employee did not skip a beat when she heard of one passenger on the train who was likely having a heart attack.

According to a Metrolinx blog post, this act of bravery happened back in October as a Lakeshore West train just left Union Station.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Driver Got Their Car Stuck On The Eglinton LRT Tracks Because Of Course They Did

That's no light rail vehicle.

MetrolinxSpox | Twitter, Crosstown | Twitter

Nobody likes transit delays, but it takes a Toronto driver to cause them on something that isn't even fully operational yet.

Metrolinx's head of public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to warn motorists not to drive on the city's newly installed Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks after someone, well, did.

Keep Reading Show less