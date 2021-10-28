A GO Train Reportedly Hit A Pedestrian In Oakville & He Narrowly Escaped Death
Police said he had earbuds in at the time and couldn't hear the train approaching,
A pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a GO train is now expected to make a full recovery.
On October 27, a 22-year-old man crossed the railway tracks right in front of a speeding train in Oakville. Halton Regional Police told Narciyt that the pedestrian was walking on Fourth Line near Speers Road by Bronte GO Station.
As he was crossing the tracks, the train had apparently hit his backpack which sent him flying several metres up into the air, City News reports. The backpack was torn off and the pedestrian was found further down the tracks.
We have received a report of a person struck by a train near Bronte GO. Emergency workers are onsite & #GOtrain wil… https://t.co/dgKadpzT0l— Lakeshore West Train (@Lakeshore West Train) 1635372027.0
Police told CityNews that he was wearing earphones at the time and couldn't hear the train approaching or the warning bells it was sounding off. The train was reportedly going at about 100 km/hr.
"The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Halton Regional Police said. "It would be likely that they're still in hospital. Their [injuries] are not considered life-threatening, but they are serious." Police told CityNews that he is expected to make a full recovery.
"Our crews were traumatized but so relieved," Anne Marie Aitkins, the head of media and public relations at Metrolinx, tweeted on October 28. "They thought he had died for sure. Please be careful at crossings. You may not be so lucky."
Train service on the Lakeshore West line resumed its full-service Thursday morning.
