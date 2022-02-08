Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A GO Train Fatally Struck Someone In York Region This Morning & Police Are On The Scene

Commuters should expect delays.

Toronto Staff Writer
A GO Train Fatally Struck Someone In York Region This Morning & Police Are On The Scene
Google Maps

Someone was struck by a GO Train in King City north of Vaughan this morning, and Metrolinx says the person has died as a result of their injuries.

On Tuesday, February 8, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said they received a report around 11:10 a.m. that one of their GO trains with 32 people on board hit a person north of King City GO station.

The Go Transit Twitter account Barrie Train first tweeted about the incident at 11:15 a.m. and has been providing updates about the investigation.

York Regional Police media relations officer Constable Maniva Armstrong told Narcity that the train hit a pedestrian "under a possible bridge" northwest of Keele Street and King Road.

Armstrong said the victim had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"GO Train service will run from Union and Maple and passengers will be shuttled by bus between Maple and Aurora," the Metrolinx spokesperson said.

GO Transit

Currently, it is not known when full service will resume as trains will not be able to go through the area until they are given permission to do so.

Commuters can expect major delays, and there could also be service cancellations.

Metrolinx officers, York Regional Police, and King Fire are currently investigating the fatal accident, and according to Metrolinx, a coroner is on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Woman Charged For Impaired Driving & Speeding With A Child In the Backseat (VIDEO)

The 6-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt.

YRP | Twitter

A 37-year-old woman from Vaughan was charged by York Regional Police after driving impaired with a 6-year-old child in the backseat of her car.

On January 29, at around 1:30 a.m., a York Regional Police officer spotted a person driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone by Steeles Avenue and Thurman Road, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Duo Is Wanted After Crashing Into A Victim, Assaulting Them & Stealing Their Car

A man and a woman are wanted.

Emergency Vehicles | Flickr

York Regional Police (YRPS) are asking for the public's help in identifying an Ontario man and woman linked to a violent carjacking in Markham over the weekend.

According to the YRPS Hold-Up Unit, the incident occurred on January 30, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., after officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Warden Avenue and Clegg Road.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario School Closed Down Today After A Student Threatened 'Columbine 2.0'

Police have arrested the teen.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

An Ontario teenager was arrested by York Regional Police after allegedly threatening "Columbine 2.0" at a Newmarket public school on social media.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Man Stole An $8K Guitar By Stuffing It Down His Pants & It Was All Caught On Video

He must have been wearing his Thanksgiving pants.

OfficialYRP | YouTube, York Regional Police

Guitars can be expensive, and in one of the perhaps comfiest stunts ever, a man managed to steal one worth $8,000 by stuffing it down his pants in a Richmond Hill music store.

York Regional Police are asking for public assistance to identify the thief and the getaway driver behind the stretchy robbery.

Keep Reading Show less