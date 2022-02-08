A GO Train Fatally Struck Someone In York Region This Morning & Police Are On The Scene
Commuters should expect delays.
Someone was struck by a GO Train in King City north of Vaughan this morning, and Metrolinx says the person has died as a result of their injuries.
On Tuesday, February 8, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said they received a report around 11:10 a.m. that one of their GO trains with 32 people on board hit a person north of King City GO station.
The Go Transit Twitter account Barrie Train first tweeted about the incident at 11:15 a.m. and has been providing updates about the investigation.
York Regional Police media relations officer Constable Maniva Armstrong told Narcity that the train hit a pedestrian "under a possible bridge" northwest of Keele Street and King Road.
Armstrong said the victim had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"GO Train service will run from Union and Maple and passengers will be shuttled by bus between Maple and Aurora," the Metrolinx spokesperson said.
Currently, it is not known when full service will resume as trains will not be able to go through the area until they are given permission to do so.
Commuters can expect major delays, and there could also be service cancellations.
Metrolinx officers, York Regional Police, and King Fire are currently investigating the fatal accident, and according to Metrolinx, a coroner is on the way.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.