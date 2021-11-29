Trending Tags

GO Train's Lakeshore East Line Is Disrupted Following A 'Fatal Incident' Over The Weekend

The contracted Metrolinx employee died while working along the tracks near Rouge Hill GO Station.

Nuvista | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Commuters who regularly rely on the GO Train's Lakeshore East line to get to work may want to rethink their travel plans this morning.

According to Metrolinx, the Ministry of Labour is currently on site investigating a "fatal incident" that claimed the life of a contracted Metrolinx worker on Saturday night.

"This company was doing work with ballast vehicles along the tracks east of Rouge Hill GO Station," Matt Llewellyn, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, shared with Narcity via email.

Durham Regional Police confirmed with Narcity that they responded to a call dealing with a "fatal workplace injury" that evening.

CBC News reports that it was a 41-year-old worker who died after he was pinned underneath a rail car, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"This was devastating news for us, as our first priority is the safety of everyone that works on the railroad," Llewellyn said.

While transit officials are trying to get Lakeshore East commuters moving from point A to point B, delays are expected to remain and the rail service could be impacted until at least Thursday, December 2 going into the Rouge Hill area.

As of November 29, GO Transit will offer half-hour service to all of the stations on the Lakeshore East line using a mix of rail and bus services. Metrolinx advises, however, that there could be delays of about 30 minutes for passengers between Oshawa and Rouge Hill heading into Toronto's Union Station.

Trains will still be operational between Union Station and Guildwood GO, as well as between Pickering and Oshawa GO stations. While Metrolinx is operating shuttle buses to "bridge the gap" between Guildwood and Pickering GO stations, the head of Metrolinx's media and public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that they were already nearly out of parking spots at Guildwood and reminded commuters to go straight to their home stations rather than trying to skip the bus bridge.

"We promise to keep customers and the public informed and updated on the latest information – including with the latest service-related information on the GO Transit website," Llewellyn said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

