Union Station Is Actually Getting Samples Of Its Air Collected To Be Tested For COVID-19

Metrolinx isn't the first transport agency to do this, either.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Union Station is going to have its air and all of its high-touch surfaces tested for COVID-19 soon.

For Metrolinx's Rail Safety Week, the transit company said it is going to be looking for COVID-19 as part of a pilot study of environmental study. This is all part of a campaign to bring awareness and caution of the safety risks of transit which also include the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

To determine how effective Metrolinx's COVID-19 protocols have been, staff will be collecting air samples from all of the high-traffic areas at Union Station, Union Station Bus Terminal, as well as all of their buses and trains. They will be swabbing high-touch surfaces in all of these areas, too.

After everything has been collected, all the samples will be sealed and cooled down before they get sent over to a lab.

In Metrolinx's blog post about the pilot study, they say this should give proof of whether or not you could catch COVID-19 based on if the genetic material of the virus was detected on these samples.

Other transit agencies have also looked into this kind of testing, too. This year, Network Rail in the UK conducted air and surface sampling for COVID-19 at its transit stations and got negative results, while later last year Transport for London performed regular environmental sampling and also found negative results throughout its network's stations.

The results for Union Station will be revealed within the next few weeks.

