GO Trains Will Close Their Doors Early Starting This Week & Here's What You Need To know
You'll want to board a bit early!
GO Trains will be closing their doors early starting Monday, so you'll need to get on board a little quicker.
A Metrolinx spokesperson told Narcity that starting January 9, the doors on GO trains will close one minute before the train's scheduled departure time to help speed up travel.
"This helps the train leave on time and arrive at the next stop on time," explained a Metrolinx spokesperson.
So, if you happen to live life on the edge and arrive just in time for your train, you'll need to rethink your time management style going into 2023.
For example, if you're headed from Union Station to Stouffville and your train leaves at 12:13 p.m., doors will actually close at 12:12 p.m., which means you'll need to be on board by at least 12:11 p.m. if you want to catch your ride.
However, this new change will only impact GO Trains, so riders taking the UP Express or GO bus service can expect the same service as always come this Monday.
\u201cLooking for real-time service updates? Be sure to follow your line\u2019s handle to stay in the know: \n\n- @GOtransitLE\n- @GOtransitLW\n- @GOtransitKT\n- @GOtransitBR\n- @GOtransitMI\n- @GOtransitST\n- @GOtransitRH\n- @GOtransitBus\u201d— GO Transit (@GO Transit) 1608825926
Metrolinx says they have communicated this change to customers since January 2 and that customers are being informed through "PA, digital sign messaging, OTG alerts and CSA onboard train announcements."
If you happen to forget doors are closing early on your next train ride (or your morning cup of coffee hasn't hit you yet), you can at least count on some audible and visual reminders in the station.
Metrolinx told Narcity that they will be closely monitoring customer feedback on the new changes.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.