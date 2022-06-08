NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

GO Transit

GO Trains Will Host Live Shows Of A Commuting Fish This Week & It's Like A Fever Dream

Your morning commute just got more exciting.

Toronto Staff Writer
Art in Transit: Luminato on the GO.

luminatofestival | TikTok

Have you ever rode a GO Train into the city and wished you could enjoy some live theatre about a fish to pass the time?

Art in Transit: Luminato on the GO is gracing GO stations, trains and Union Station this June 2022 with their talents. If you're lucky, you may be able to catch a glimpse of an original play featuring a grumpy commuting fish on your next ride.

The live theatre performance is a part of the Luminato Festival and will be running from June 9 to June 17, with one day of performances on each GO line and three performances at GO Stations on the line per day, according to Metrolinx.

The performance follows a "grumpy, urban Fish, suited and caffeinated, as he begins his morning commute yearning for the water and feeling the call of the lake. With assistance from a cheery Train Conductor and chance encounters with musicians and dancers."

@luminatofestival When you put theatre people on a train #tipton#gotrain#gotransit#commuterlife#torontoarts#gta#welcometothetipton#suitelifeofzackandcody#theatretok🎭#artintransit#fishontiktok♬ original sound - madi

The fishy fun starts inside the GO Station. It then moves onto the train before the grand finale at Union Station. A welcoming musical committee will meet "Fish," who has been slowly transforming from a "fish-in-a-suit into his true aquatic self," and join him in his journey to Lake Ontario.

The schedule for the fishy production is as follows:

  • Thursday, June 9 – RICHMOND HILL LINE
    • Gormley GO – 8:11 a.m.
    • Richmond Hill GO – 8:20 a.m.
    • Langstaff GO – 8:25 a.m.
  • Friday, June 10 – KITCHENER LINE
    • Mount Pleasant GO – 7:40 a.m.
    • Brampton GO – 7:46 a.m.
    • Bramalea GO – 7:53 a.m.
  • Monday, June 13 – BARRIE LINE
    • King City GO – 8:07 a.m.
    • Maple GO – 8:14 a.m.
    • Rutherford GO – 8:18 a.m.
  • Tuesday, June 14 – STOUFFVILLE LINE
    • Centennial GO – 7:42 a.m.
    • Unionville GO – 7:47 a.m.
  • Wednesday, June 15 – MILTON LINE
    • Erindale GO – 8:12 a.m.
    • Cooksville GO – 8:17 a.m.
    • Dixie GO – 8:22 a.m.
  • Thursday, June 16 – LAKESHORE EAST LINE
    • Pickering GO – 7:57 a.m.
    • Rouge Hill GO – 8:04 a.m.
    • Guildwood GO – 8:10 a.m.
  • Friday, June 17 – LAKESHORE WEST LINE
    • Bronte GO – 7:57 a.m.
    • Oakville GO – 8:03 a.m.
    • Clarkson GO – 8:10 a.m.
While theatre is usually enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, commuters may find it worth the wake-up call to enjoy some free entertainment on their next ride.
