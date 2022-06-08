GO Trains Will Host Live Shows Of A Commuting Fish This Week & It's Like A Fever Dream
Your morning commute just got more exciting.
Have you ever rode a GO Train into the city and wished you could enjoy some live theatre about a fish to pass the time?
Art in Transit: Luminato on the GO is gracing GO stations, trains and Union Station this June 2022 with their talents. If you're lucky, you may be able to catch a glimpse of an original play featuring a grumpy commuting fish on your next ride.
The live theatre performance is a part of the Luminato Festival and will be running from June 9 to June 17, with one day of performances on each GO line and three performances at GO Stations on the line per day, according to Metrolinx.
The performance follows a "grumpy, urban Fish, suited and caffeinated, as he begins his morning commute yearning for the water and feeling the call of the lake. With assistance from a cheery Train Conductor and chance encounters with musicians and dancers."
@luminatofestival When you put theatre people on a train #tipton#gotrain#gotransit#commuterlife#torontoarts#gta#welcometothetipton#suitelifeofzackandcody#theatretok🎭#artintransit#fishontiktok♬ original sound - madi
The fishy fun starts inside the GO Station. It then moves onto the train before the grand finale at Union Station. A welcoming musical committee will meet "Fish," who has been slowly transforming from a "fish-in-a-suit into his true aquatic self," and join him in his journey to Lake Ontario.
The schedule for the fishy production is as follows:
- Thursday, June 9 – RICHMOND HILL LINE
- Gormley GO – 8:11 a.m.
- Richmond Hill GO – 8:20 a.m.
- Langstaff GO – 8:25 a.m.
- Friday, June 10 – KITCHENER LINE
- Mount Pleasant GO – 7:40 a.m.
- Brampton GO – 7:46 a.m.
- Bramalea GO – 7:53 a.m.
- Monday, June 13 – BARRIE LINE
- King City GO – 8:07 a.m.
- Maple GO – 8:14 a.m.
- Rutherford GO – 8:18 a.m.
- Tuesday, June 14 – STOUFFVILLE LINE
- Centennial GO – 7:42 a.m.
- Unionville GO – 7:47 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 15 – MILTON LINE
- Erindale GO – 8:12 a.m.
- Cooksville GO – 8:17 a.m.
- Dixie GO – 8:22 a.m.
- Thursday, June 16 – LAKESHORE EAST LINE
- Pickering GO – 7:57 a.m.
- Rouge Hill GO – 8:04 a.m.
- Guildwood GO – 8:10 a.m.
- Friday, June 17 – LAKESHORE WEST LINE
- Bronte GO – 7:57 a.m.
- Oakville GO – 8:03 a.m.
- Clarkson GO – 8:10 a.m.