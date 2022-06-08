The 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Coming To Toronto Soon & It's Trying To Make Fetch Happen
"On Wednesdays, we wear pink." 👚
Now, this is actually some "grool" news. If you're tired of waiting for fetch to happen, well, look no further, because the Mean Girls Broadway musical is making its way to Toronto this year (and it's not just a regular fun musical, it's also a cool musical).
This travelling play is based on the iconic 2004 film that we have come to know and love but is packed with a musical flair that could just get you out in the aisles dancing to "Jingle Bell Rock" (so, maybe it's time to dust off the pink velour sweatsuit).
It's also written by Tina Fey (a.k.a. Ms. Norbury), with lyrics written by Neil Benjamin (behind the Legally Blonde musical) and directed by Casey Nicholaw from The Book of Mormon.
If you're wondering when you can catch the show, the Mean Girls musical is slated to perform at the Princess of Wales Theatre in downtown Toronto. But, not everyone can sit with them, as anyone under 10-years-old isn't recommended to come due to the mature content, while children under the age of 4 are not allowed to attend the play.
While exact dates aren't announced yet, they are scheduled to hit the stage from October to November this year. We can only hope that one of those shows will be on October 3rd.
Anyone who watches the performances won't have to dress up in any formal attire, but the Broadway play does note that "pink is always in fashion, of course". Just make sure you return your friend's pink shirt after.
So, does anyone else want to catch the plastics on stage?
Name of the activity, event, etc.
Price: TBD
When: October to November, 2022
Address: Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you still regularly quote Mean Girls, and love Broadway musicals, then you can add this play to your to-do list this coming fall.
Accessibility: There are elevators that provide access to all levels and there is accessible seating on the Orchestra, Dress Circle, and Balcony. Guests can look at the seating access guide to see which spots are accessible.