NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ottawa cinema

You Can Now Watch Free Movies At Ottawa's Outdoor Pop-Up Cinema & Bring Your Pet Too

Watch Beetlejuice on Sparks Street.

Ottawa News Reporter
Capital Pop-Up Cinema events.

Capital Pop-Up Cinema events.

@sparks_street | Instagram, @capitalpopupcinema | Instagram

Looking for a cheap and free night out in Ottawa to make the most of the summer?

Well, after a two-year hiatus,Capital Pop-Up Cinema hits various neighbourhoods once again. Now, you can watch some movie classics from the comfort of your own lawn chair, while you snuggle up with your furry pal.

It's also a great way to visit different parts of the city. As a travelling pop-up event, shows will be playing in the ByWard Market, at Sparks Street, Beechwood Cemetery, Churchill Community Centre, and Parkdale Park.

"Nervous excitement. It’s been 2 years… hope you are happy to see us again," Capital Pop-Up Cinema posted on Instagram.

Programming got underway on July 22, and there are still so many films to see until October 7.

So, what's playing, you ask?

To start, on August 4, you can catch Robin Hood: Men in Tights from the hustle-bustle of the ByWard Market. Then, on August 5, you'll be able to watch Back to the Future Part III at Beechwood Cemetery. What a classic franchise to catch!

Another must-watch will be featured on August 19, as Sister Act hits the Churchhill Community Centre.

And for all of you romance fans, The Princess Bride will be playing at Beechwood Cemetery on August 26.

September is filled with great gems too, including a face-off betweenClueless vs.Mean Girls, The Isle of Dogs, and Beetlejuice. How fetch!

Finally, on October 7, there will be another film face-off but this time, it's The Lost Boys vs. The Goonies.

There'll be popcorn, candy, drinks, and even Krispy Kreme Doughnuts available at the concession. Yum!

As a bonus, you can also bring your own non-alcoholic drinks to these pop-ups. "Just stay hydrated. It's hot out there," organizers note on Facebook.

Shows start at 8 p.m., but organizers say to arrive early to get a good spot. So grab your coziest blanket, and catch some cant-miss flicks over the rest of your summer!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...