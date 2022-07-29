You Can Now Watch Free Movies At Ottawa's Outdoor Pop-Up Cinema & Bring Your Pet Too
Watch Beetlejuice on Sparks Street.
Looking for a cheap and free night out in Ottawa to make the most of the summer?
Well, after a two-year hiatus,Capital Pop-Up Cinema hits various neighbourhoods once again. Now, you can watch some movie classics from the comfort of your own lawn chair, while you snuggle up with your furry pal.
It's also a great way to visit different parts of the city. As a travelling pop-up event, shows will be playing in the ByWard Market, at Sparks Street, Beechwood Cemetery, Churchill Community Centre, and Parkdale Park.
"Nervous excitement. It’s been 2 years… hope you are happy to see us again," Capital Pop-Up Cinema posted on Instagram.
Programming got underway on July 22, and there are still so many films to see until October 7.
So, what's playing, you ask?
To start, on August 4, you can catch Robin Hood: Men in Tights from the hustle-bustle of the ByWard Market. Then, on August 5, you'll be able to watch Back to the Future Part III at Beechwood Cemetery. What a classic franchise to catch!
Another must-watch will be featured on August 19, as Sister Act hits the Churchhill Community Centre.
And for all of you romance fans, The Princess Bride will be playing at Beechwood Cemetery on August 26.
September is filled with great gems too, including a face-off betweenClueless vs.Mean Girls, The Isle of Dogs, and Beetlejuice. How fetch!
Finally, on October 7, there will be another film face-off but this time, it's The Lost Boys vs. The Goonies.
There'll be popcorn, candy, drinks, and even Krispy Kreme Doughnuts available at the concession. Yum!
As a bonus, you can also bring your own non-alcoholic drinks to these pop-ups. "Just stay hydrated. It's hot out there," organizers note on Facebook.
Shows start at 8 p.m., but organizers say to arrive early to get a good spot. So grab your coziest blanket, and catch some cant-miss flicks over the rest of your summer!