The 'Mean Girls' Musical & 7 Other Broadway Shows Are Coming Soon To Ottawa & It's So Fetch
There's no business like show business.🎭
If you missed out on seeing some epic broadway musicals thanks to delays and cancellations in the last couple of years, shows are back in full swing at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.
Broadway Across Canada recently announced the upcoming broadway shows for the 2022-2023 season and it's full of hits. Some productions that were delayed are also returning so no worries, you didn't miss out on your favourite musical.
The lineup begins this month with broadway shows performing until next summer. The show season kicks off with Dear Evan Hansen opening on August 9 and a ticket lottery for the performance opens up on August 5 to give you the chance to gain entrance for $25 per ticket.
The Mean Girls musical was one that was postponed due to the pandemic but it's finally coming back to the stage this October to try and make fetch happen.
Dear Evan Hansen
When: August 9 - 14, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This award-winning musical focuses on mental health and how we live our lives. A letter that should have never been seen and a lie that was not supposed to be told may just give Evan the chance to finally fit in.
Anastasia
When: August 30 - Septmeber 4, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This romantic adventure takes us from Russia to Paris in the 1920s and tells the story of a young woman who wants to discover who she is and where she comes from. Along with two unlikely companions she searches for love and home.
Mean Girls
When: October 18 - 23, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Based on the iconic 2000s film, this new musical is about an exchange student who, never having gone to an American high school before, tries to navigate this foreign world of popularity and climb the social ladder.
Pretty Woman
When: November 15 - 20, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved rom-coms we get to enjoy the story of a wealthy businessman hiring and then falling in love with a call girl in a new way.
Come From Away
When: December 27, 2022 - January 8, 2023
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This remarkable true story takes us into a small town in Newfoundland during the 9/11 attacks when the locals provide refuge for 7000 stranded flight passengers. Uneasiness turns into trust as thankfulness and friendships grow.
Disney's Aladdin
When: March 21 - 26, 2023
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a whole new world as this beloved Disney classic hits the stage. Once Aladdin discovers a golden lamp that houses a genie the possibilities are endless.
Jagged Little Pill
When: May 30 - June 4, 2023
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This musical is based on the album by Canadian artist Alanis Morissette and tells a story full of love, joy, heartache and life. This family may seem perfect but they are all fighting their own battles.
Ain't Too Proud
When: August 22 - 27, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lively musical follows the journey of the band The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You can look forward to hearing the band's hits and seeing some of those smooth moves.