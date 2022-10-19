Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 21 to 23

Fall markets, ghost tours and dance parties.

Ottawa Staff Writer
The haunted Watson's Mill in Manotick. Right: Fall market vendor dressed like a witch.

@elcyphotos | Instagram, Encan Larose | Facebook

Another Ottawa weekend is on the horizon and there is so much going on in the capital city.

If you're wanting to celebrate spooky season with haunted attractions, have a night out on the town or browse a quaint daytime market there are events for you to check out.

From haunted tours to broadway musicals, here are seven things to do this weekend around Ottawa.

Watch a musical that is so fetch

'Mean Girls' musical program in the National Arts Centre theatre.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $109.40+ per ticket

When: October 18 to 23, 2022

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical based on the iconic 2000s film about a naive new student who tries to navigate the world of high school for the first time. No need to write in your Burn Book because all of the loveable (and hateable) characters that you'd expect to see will be singing and scheming.

Website

Shop from a massive vintage market 

Vintage Canadian pieces sitting on antique furniture.

Vintage Canadian pieces sitting on antique furniture.

Ottawa Antique & Vintage Market

Price: $12 admission

When: October 22 and 23, 2022

Address: Carleton University Fieldhouse, Bronson Ave. and Sunnyside Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Vintage Clothing Show and Ottawa Antique & Vintage Market are back after a 3-year hiatus for a new combined event. There will be over 60 vendors featuring antique clothing, furniture and decor.

Website

Tour a haunted building

Price: $7 per person

When: October 20 to 22, 2022

Address: 5524/5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: This reportedly haunted building becomes even spookier when it turns into a haunted house during Watson's Mill Haunt Nights. The Halloween attraction takes place over three floors of the mill and you'll wander around corridors and descend into a pit.

Website

Get spooked on a ghost tour

Cemetery at night full of ghost stories.

Cemetery at night full of ghost stories.

Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours | Facebook

Price: $22.04 per person

When: Various dates including October 21 and 22, 2022

Address: 1549 Main St. S., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours will guide you through the neighbourhood while telling scary stories of Stittsville's past. There are new ghost stories this year as well as epilogues of previously told tales that are largely unknown.

Website

Dance the night away to Latin beats

Price: $10 cover

When: October 22, 2022

Address: 118 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant Il Vicolo is hosting the official opening of Latin Saturdays where you can dance the night away. The hidden back room in the restaurant becomes lively with DJ tunes as the night heats up.

Website

Wander a market of witches

Artisan market vendor dressed like a witch.

Artisan market vendor dressed like a witch.

Encan Larose | Facebook

Price: Free

When: October 22, 2022

Address: 110 Rue Georges, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can browse the largest market in the Outaouais area as you enjoy a spooky atmosphere. Many vendors will be dressed up like witches and will be selling seasonal items, including fall decor.

Website

Enjoy live tunes at a market

Price: Free

When: October 22, 2022

Address: 271 Marier Ave., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Homecoming Art Market and Music is full of local artisans and live performances. It will be celebrating the opening of Montreal Road and the local arts community.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

