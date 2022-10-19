7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 21 to 23
Fall markets, ghost tours and dance parties.
Another Ottawa weekend is on the horizon and there is so much going on in the capital city.
If you're wanting to celebrate spooky season with haunted attractions, have a night out on the town or browse a quaint daytime market there are events for you to check out.
From haunted tours to broadway musicals, here are seven things to do this weekend around Ottawa.
Watch a musical that is so fetch
'Mean Girls' musical program in the National Arts Centre theatre.
Price: $109.40+ per ticket
When: October 18 to 23, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical based on the iconic 2000s film about a naive new student who tries to navigate the world of high school for the first time. No need to write in your Burn Book because all of the loveable (and hateable) characters that you'd expect to see will be singing and scheming.
Shop from a massive vintage market
Vintage Canadian pieces sitting on antique furniture.
Ottawa Antique & Vintage Market
Price: $12 admission
When: October 22 and 23, 2022
Address: Carleton University Fieldhouse, Bronson Ave. and Sunnyside Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Vintage Clothing Show and Ottawa Antique & Vintage Market are back after a 3-year hiatus for a new combined event. There will be over 60 vendors featuring antique clothing, furniture and decor.
Tour a haunted building
Price: $7 per person
When: October 20 to 22, 2022
Address: 5524/5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: This reportedly haunted building becomes even spookier when it turns into a haunted house during Watson's Mill Haunt Nights. The Halloween attraction takes place over three floors of the mill and you'll wander around corridors and descend into a pit.
Get spooked on a ghost tour
Cemetery at night full of ghost stories.
Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours | Facebook
Price: $22.04 per person
When: Various dates including October 21 and 22, 2022
Address: 1549 Main St. S., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours will guide you through the neighbourhood while telling scary stories of Stittsville's past. There are new ghost stories this year as well as epilogues of previously told tales that are largely unknown.
Dance the night away to Latin beats
Price: $10 cover
When: October 22, 2022
Address: 118 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant Il Vicolo is hosting the official opening of Latin Saturdays where you can dance the night away. The hidden back room in the restaurant becomes lively with DJ tunes as the night heats up.
Wander a market of witches
Artisan market vendor dressed like a witch.
Price: Free
When: October 22, 2022
Address: 110 Rue Georges, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can browse the largest market in the Outaouais area as you enjoy a spooky atmosphere. Many vendors will be dressed up like witches and will be selling seasonal items, including fall decor.
Enjoy live tunes at a market
Price: Free
When: October 22, 2022
Address: 271 Marier Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Homecoming Art Market and Music is full of local artisans and live performances. It will be celebrating the opening of Montreal Road and the local arts community.
