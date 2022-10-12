Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 13 to 16

Music concerts and food festivals.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Two friends having cocktails at Drip House. Right: Poutine from food trucks in Ottawa.

Two friends having cocktails at Drip House. Right: Poutine from food trucks in Ottawa.

@maddypearsonn | Instagram, @tastyplaces613 | Instagram

If you're not into quintessential fall activities like visiting pumpkin patches or hiking to stunning fall lookouts, there are still a bunch of fun things to do around the capital city this season.

From weekly cocktail events to food festivals and concerts that are only happening on specific dates, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this weekend.

Try a bunch of poutine

Price: Free admission

When: October 13 to 16, 2022

Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Poutinefest is back on Sparks Street and you'll be able to eat a variety of poutine dishes, both classic and exotic flavours. Food trucks will line the street and local restaurants are also serving tasty eats as you enjoy live entertainment.

Website

Enjoy a stadium concert

Price: $31.60+ per ticket

When: October 14, 2022

Address: 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Michael Bublé will be performing at the Canadian Tire Centre for his Higher Tour. You can enjoy an evening listening to his hits and singing along in the stadium.

Website

Explore a colourful art exhibit

Price: Free

When: October 14, 15 and 16, 2022

Address: 1170 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Symposium Gatineau en Couleurs is a colourful presentation of 70 local artists from Ontario and Quebec. Original works of art will be displayed in booths and you can even watch some painters and sculptors at work.

Website

Sip cocktails with background beats

Price: No admission fee

When: Every Thursday

Address: 692 Somerset St. W., Ottawa ON

Why You Need To Go: Drip House is a beautiful café with three Ottawa locations and the spot in Chinatown turns into a bumpin' cocktail bar that is open late from Wednesday to Sunday. There are RNB Thursdays where you'll enjoy beats with your drinks.

Website

Wander through a Halloween Town

Giant Halloween display with Jack Skellington.

Giant Halloween display with Jack Skellington.

Christian Gonzalez via Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion

Price: Free

When: The month of October

Address: 145, Blvd. Harwood & Corner of Ave. Saint-Charles and Chem Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Why You Need To Go: The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion decks out parts of the town with giant Halloween decorations and it's about 1.5 hours from Ottawa. This year you'll enjoy a creepy circus theme along with a huge Jack Skellington display.

Website

Cheer for the home team

Price: $25+ per ticket

When: October 14, 2022

Address: TD Place, 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Redblacks are playing against the Montreal Alouettes in a Friday night football game. You can enjoy the atmosphere from the crowd as you cheer on the home team.

Website

Celebrate like you're in Germany

Price: $19.13 per person

When: October 14 and 15, 2022

Address: 73 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The first annual Byward Oktoberfest will feature local Ottawa breweries and will feel like partying in Munich. There will be music, dancing and food and beer steins are included for sipping your brews.

Website

Check out a museum open house

Price: Free

When: October 15, 2022

Address: 1740 Pink Rd., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Only 1% of the collections at the Canadian Museum of Nature are put on display and the museum is hosting an open house where you can admire the remaining 99%. The national artifacts are showcased in an area that is the size of five hockey rinks.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Ottawa
Loading...