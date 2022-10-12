8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 13 to 16
Music concerts and food festivals.
If you're not into quintessential fall activities like visiting pumpkin patches or hiking to stunning fall lookouts, there are still a bunch of fun things to do around the capital city this season.
From weekly cocktail events to food festivals and concerts that are only happening on specific dates, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this weekend.
Try a bunch of poutine
Price: Free admission
When: October 13 to 16, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Poutinefest is back on Sparks Street and you'll be able to eat a variety of poutine dishes, both classic and exotic flavours. Food trucks will line the street and local restaurants are also serving tasty eats as you enjoy live entertainment.
Enjoy a stadium concert
Price: $31.60+ per ticket
When: October 14, 2022
Address: 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Michael Bublé will be performing at the Canadian Tire Centre for his Higher Tour. You can enjoy an evening listening to his hits and singing along in the stadium.
Explore a colourful art exhibit
Price: Free
When: October 14, 15 and 16, 2022
Address: 1170 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Symposium Gatineau en Couleurs is a colourful presentation of 70 local artists from Ontario and Quebec. Original works of art will be displayed in booths and you can even watch some painters and sculptors at work.
Sip cocktails with background beats
Price: No admission fee
When: Every Thursday
Address: 692 Somerset St. W., Ottawa ON
Why You Need To Go: Drip House is a beautiful café with three Ottawa locations and the spot in Chinatown turns into a bumpin' cocktail bar that is open late from Wednesday to Sunday. There are RNB Thursdays where you'll enjoy beats with your drinks.
Wander through a Halloween Town
Giant Halloween display with Jack Skellington.
Christian Gonzalez via Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion
Price: Free
When: The month of October
Address: 145, Blvd. Harwood & Corner of Ave. Saint-Charles and Chem Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Why You Need To Go: The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion decks out parts of the town with giant Halloween decorations and it's about 1.5 hours from Ottawa. This year you'll enjoy a creepy circus theme along with a huge Jack Skellington display.
Cheer for the home team
Price: $25+ per ticket
When: October 14, 2022
Address: TD Place, 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Redblacks are playing against the Montreal Alouettes in a Friday night football game. You can enjoy the atmosphere from the crowd as you cheer on the home team.
Celebrate like you're in Germany
Price: $19.13 per person
When: October 14 and 15, 2022
Address: 73 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The first annual Byward Oktoberfest will feature local Ottawa breweries and will feel like partying in Munich. There will be music, dancing and food and beer steins are included for sipping your brews.
Check out a museum open house
Price: Free
When: October 15, 2022
Address: 1740 Pink Rd., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only 1% of the collections at the Canadian Museum of Nature are put on display and the museum is hosting an open house where you can admire the remaining 99%. The national artifacts are showcased in an area that is the size of five hockey rinks.
