This Town Near Ottawa Is Decked Out For Halloween & Looks Like A Haunted Carnival
You can also visit Jack Skellington.
You don't need to jump through hoops to experience a spooky setting worthy of a Tim Burton movie this October.
The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion has giant Halloween decorations again this year with a new 'scary carnival' theme. It is only an hour and a half from Ottawa and makes for a picturesque fall road trip.
You can spot a Halloween installation that includes a giant Jack Skellington character (from The Nightmare Before Christmas film) outside the Optimist Centre on Hardwood Boulevard.
More decorations are being added the week of October 10 to the corner of Saint-Charles Avenue and Paul-Gérin-Lajoie Street as well as at the public library on Jeannotte Road.
The decor includes characters like a creepy Zoltar, a giant skeleton-in-the-box, a dead man in a cannon, a magician sawing box and skeletons playing the piano, among other freaky circus-themed setups.
The massive Jack Skellington will stay put after Halloween for the winter and some festive decor will be added around Christmas. Twinkly lights will also be added to the town come the holiday season.
Halloween in Vaudreuil-Dorion
Creepy carnival Halloween decorations with Jack Skellington.
Christian Gonzalez via Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion
Price: Free
Address: 145, Blvd. Harwood & Corner of Ave. Saint-Charles and Chem Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're walking on the set of a Tim Burton movie in this town near Ottawa full of spooky circus-themed decorations.
