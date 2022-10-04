8 Fall Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Are Scarily More Fun Than Dinner & A Movie
Festive treats and pumpkin villages.🎃
Fluffy sweaters and crisp cool nights mean that cozy season is here and there are a bunch of fun places to bring your date for some scary good fun in the Ottawa area.
From spooky neighbourhood strolls and pumpkin patches to festive treats and Halloween concerts, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this fall with someone special.
Explore a magical pumpkin village
Price: $17.40 per adult
Address: 560, 69th Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: Citrouilleville is full of pumpkins and festive displays that make for an epic fall photo op. There is a pumpkin church, saloon and other quirky houses as well as a corn maze to navigate, food trucks, tractor rides and other games.
Visit a spooky neighbourhood street
Price: Free (Donations for CHEO are accepted)
When: Until Halloween
Address: Stallion Cres., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This street in Stittsville is going all out for Halloween and is decorated with tons of monsters. There are 12-foot-tall skeletons and tons of other ghoulish creatures to get you in the spooky spirit.
Embark on a small town day-trip
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: The quaint town of Merrickville is a magical place to visit in the fall with the falling leaves and festive decor lining the main street. There are historic ruins to explore and quirky shops to browse, as well as nearby hiking trails.
Cozy up at a candlelit concert
Price: $30+ per ticket
When: October 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Address: Knox Presbyterian Church, 120 Lisgar St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fill your evening with fright, there are romantic date ideas in Ottawa that don't include ghosts. You can listen to classic Halloween tunes performed by a string quartet surrounded by flickering candles.
Indulge in pumpkin treats
Price: $10 per pint
When: Soft serve until Thanksgiving, scoops available
Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Merry Dairy is serving up tons of festive flavours including pints and scoops of Pumpkin Cheesecake. You can take your favourite person for a fall ice cream date and take a neighbourhood stroll or cuddle up on a patio bench.
Chase a waterfall surrounded by fall leaves
Price: Free
Address: Dunlop Picnic Area, Chem. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of magical fall hikes around Ottawa including trails where you can chase waterfalls. Dunlop Falls in Gatineau Park is a short and easy trail leading to a bridge that guides you over a rushing creek.
Frolic through pumpkin patches
Price: Free admission
Address: 1490 Bankfield Rd., Kars, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa region has a number of pumpkin patches where you can hunt for your ideal gourd, including Abby Hill Farms. There are hills of pumpkins and other local produce you can buy.
Sip coffee in a red bunkhouse
Address: 6 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Biscotti & Cie is a cute red café in the town of Chelsea, surrounded by the bright fall colours in Gatineau Park. You can sip hot drinks up in a cozy bunkhouse-type loft to warm up.
