Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
halloween in ottawa

7 Fun Halloween Events Around Ottawa If Haunted Houses Aren't Your Thing

It's all treat and no tricks.🎃

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl looking at a tree of glowing pumpkins. Right: Girl dressed for the Day of the Dead festival.

Girl looking at a tree of glowing pumpkins. Right: Girl dressed for the Day of the Dead festival.

@elenofmaplesyrup | Instagram, Day of the Dead Festival | Facebook

Not everyone wants to enter a nightmare during spooky season, but there are other ways to celebrate.

You can frolic through fields of gourds, dance the night away at a themed party or sip hard pumpkin cider.

If you want to do something fun for Halloween but don't want to experience anything haunted, here are seven fun activities around Ottawa where you won't be frightened.

Hunt for gourds at a fall farm

Price: Free admission

Address: 59 Chem. Myre, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This quaint fall farm has over 200 varieties of gourds to browse and a snack bar full of treats where you can fuel up post-pumpkin picking. You can frolic through fields surrounded by fall colours.

Website

Wander a trail of glowing pumpkins

Price: $20 per person

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: Upper Canada Village, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinferno is back for another season full of illuminated pumpkin displays. There are thousands of pumpkins set up in 21 unique exhibits and come nightfall they glow under the stars.

Website

Do the monster mash at a Halloween party

Price: $11.62 per ticket

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 702 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Halloween parties are back in Ottawa this year and you can dance the night away while enjoying craft beer and dressed in costume. Spark Beer is hosting an event with a live DJ, special drinks and prizes.

Website

Sip pumpkin spice cider

Price: $12 per tasting flight

Address: 75 Quabbin Rd., Mallorytown, ON

Why You Need To Go: BUSL Cider is about 1.5 hours from Ottawa and is a picturesque cider house where you can sip flights including a seasonal pumpkin-infused cider.

On October 15, 2022, the cidery is hosting a Ciderfest with live music, helicopter tours and pumpkin pie slushies.

Website

Celebrate the Day of the Dead

Woman with skeleton face paint for Day of the Dead.

Woman with skeleton face paint for Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Festival | Facebook

Price: Free

When: October 28 to 30, 2022

Address: 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market will be full of skeleton-looking decor and free activities like a piñata workshop and dance competitions. You can sample tequila while you eat Mexican food and enjoy live music.

Website

Walk through a fantastical pumpkin town

Price: $17.40 per adult

Address: 560 69th Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're wandering through Halloweentown in Citrouilleville, at this quaint farm about 1.5 hours from downtown Ottawa. You can play games, wander a corn maze and enjoy food truck eats as well as admire the many pumpkin scenes.

Website

Browse a festive market

Price: Free

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Carp Farmers' Market runs every Saturday until the end of October and it's closing off the season with a festive Halloween market. If you have a little one who wants to dress up, they can trick or treat from vendor booths.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...