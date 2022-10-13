7 Fun Halloween Events Around Ottawa If Haunted Houses Aren't Your Thing
It's all treat and no tricks.🎃
Not everyone wants to enter a nightmare during spooky season, but there are other ways to celebrate.
You can frolic through fields of gourds, dance the night away at a themed party or sip hard pumpkin cider.
If you want to do something fun for Halloween but don't want to experience anything haunted, here are seven fun activities around Ottawa where you won't be frightened.
Hunt for gourds at a fall farm
Price: Free admission
Address: 59 Chem. Myre, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint fall farm has over 200 varieties of gourds to browse and a snack bar full of treats where you can fuel up post-pumpkin picking. You can frolic through fields surrounded by fall colours.
Wander a trail of glowing pumpkins
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: Upper Canada Village, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinferno is back for another season full of illuminated pumpkin displays. There are thousands of pumpkins set up in 21 unique exhibits and come nightfall they glow under the stars.
Do the monster mash at a Halloween party
Price: $11.62 per ticket
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 702 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween parties are back in Ottawa this year and you can dance the night away while enjoying craft beer and dressed in costume. Spark Beer is hosting an event with a live DJ, special drinks and prizes.
Sip pumpkin spice cider
Price: $12 per tasting flight
Address: 75 Quabbin Rd., Mallorytown, ON
Why You Need To Go: BUSL Cider is about 1.5 hours from Ottawa and is a picturesque cider house where you can sip flights including a seasonal pumpkin-infused cider.
On October 15, 2022, the cidery is hosting a Ciderfest with live music, helicopter tours and pumpkin pie slushies.
Celebrate the Day of the Dead
Woman with skeleton face paint for Day of the Dead.
Day of the Dead Festival | Facebook
Price: Free
When: October 28 to 30, 2022
Address: 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market will be full of skeleton-looking decor and free activities like a piñata workshop and dance competitions. You can sample tequila while you eat Mexican food and enjoy live music.
Walk through a fantastical pumpkin town
Price: $17.40 per adult
Address: 560 69th Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're wandering through Halloweentown in Citrouilleville, at this quaint farm about 1.5 hours from downtown Ottawa. You can play games, wander a corn maze and enjoy food truck eats as well as admire the many pumpkin scenes.
Browse a festive market
Price: Free
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Carp Farmers' Market runs every Saturday until the end of October and it's closing off the season with a festive Halloween market. If you have a little one who wants to dress up, they can trick or treat from vendor booths.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.