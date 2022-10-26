Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

things to do this weekend in ottawa

11 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 28 To 30

If you're too old to trick or treat.🎃

Ottawa Staff Writer
Disney villain costumes at a Halloween party. Right: Skeleton sitting on a couch.

Megan Johnson | Narcity, @nansparlour | Instagram

It is "Halloweek" and a Halloween weekend full of haunting events is only days away. There are tons of haunted places and terrifying attractions to visit around Ottawa, but there are also festive parties with boos to look forward to.

If you want an excuse to dress up in costume but are too old to trick or treat you can check out these spooky events. Here are eleven things to do this weekend in Ottawa to celebrate All Hallows Eve.

Wander a spooky night trail

Cabin at Parc Omega lit with eerie orange lights.

Courtesy of Parc Omega

Price: $26.24 per adult

When: October 28 and 29, 2022

Address: 399 Rte. 323 N., Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can walk along a hauntingly illuminated trail at Parc Omega. Characters will be dressed up and lurking about as you enjoy the twinkly glow from the trail along with live entertainment and treats.

Website

Get Bad and Boo-jee

Price: Free admission

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 975 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Craft Beer Market is throwing a Halloween bash with a DJ spinning tunes all evening and $5 jack-o-lemon shots. Walk-ins are welcome but you can also reserve a table to secure your party spot. There will be a prize for the best costume.

Website

Celebrate at a cocktail bar 

Price: $20 cover starting at 10 p.m.

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can grab tickets at the door for Rabbit Hole's Halloween festivities. There are three prizes to be won for the top costumes and you can spend the evening dancing and drinking specialty cocktails.

Website

Party at a craft brewery

Price: $5 per ticket

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 702 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend Saturday sipping on craft beer and dancing your heart out in costume at Spark Beer. You can enjoy spooky-themed snacks and have the chance to win prizes.

Website

Hangout at a vintage cocktail bar

Price: Free admission

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dress in your best Halloween costume and celebrate spooky season at Nan's Parlour. This cocktail bar is full of retro decor and it will be offering gift cards for the spookiest and most scandalous costumes.

Website

Party at a beach bar

Price: No admission fee

When: October 28, 2022

Address: 346 Bayview Dr., Woodlawn, ON

Why You Need To Go: Right near the Ottawa River is The Point Lounge, a newly renovated beach bar that's hosting a Halloween party with complimentary snacks and live music. There will be contests for the best costume so make sure you dress up.

Website

Dance the monster mash all night

Disney villains on Halloween at Tooth and Nail brewery.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $10 at the door

When: October 29, 2022

Address: 3 Irving Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate All Hallows Eve at Tooth and Nail's Halloween Bash with DJ beats all night long. Don't forget to dress up to dance the night away in a spooky setting.

Website

Brunch with spooky tunes

Price: No admission fee

When: October 30, 2022

Address: 344 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a spooky Sunday brunch at the Lexington Smokehouse and Bar Westboro location. There will be DJ beats spinning, bottomless drinks and prizes for costumes.

Website

Hit up a massive party in the market

Price: $10.74+ admission depending on the night

When: October 28 to 31, 2022

Address: 104 Clarence St., Ottawa. ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa nightclub The Show is hosting four Halloween parties from Friday to Monday night. Friday kicks off the festivities with the Funhouse-themed evening, Saturday's party has a Marvel movie atmosphere, Sunday will be scary prom night and Monday is the annual nightmare party.

Website

Join a Halloween drag party

Price: $30 tickets

When: October 28, 2022

Address: 215 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy drag performances and hit up the dance floor dressed in costume at Sala San Marco. In addition to the show and party, the ticket includes a complimentary drink, a poutine bar and pizza station and a chance to win prizes.

Website

Test your knowledge at trivia

Price: Free entry

When: October 31, 2022

Address: 139 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can extend your weekend by putting together a team and testing your haunted knowledge while sipping eerie cocktails. On Halloween night, trivia at Ward 14 starts at 7 p.m. and there will be creepy tunes playing in the background plus prizes for the best costumes.

The bar and consignment shop is also hosting a Day of the Dead pop-up on November 2 with eats from Torta Boyz.

Website

