11 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 28 To 30
If you're too old to trick or treat.🎃
It is "Halloweek" and a Halloween weekend full of haunting events is only days away. There are tons of haunted places and terrifying attractions to visit around Ottawa, but there are also festive parties with boos to look forward to.
If you want an excuse to dress up in costume but are too old to trick or treat you can check out these spooky events. Here are eleven things to do this weekend in Ottawa to celebrate All Hallows Eve.
Wander a spooky night trail
Cabin at Parc Omega lit with eerie orange lights.
Price: $26.24 per adult
When: October 28 and 29, 2022
Address: 399 Rte. 323 N., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can walk along a hauntingly illuminated trail at Parc Omega. Characters will be dressed up and lurking about as you enjoy the twinkly glow from the trail along with live entertainment and treats.
Get Bad and Boo-jee
Price: Free admission
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 975 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Craft Beer Market is throwing a Halloween bash with a DJ spinning tunes all evening and $5 jack-o-lemon shots. Walk-ins are welcome but you can also reserve a table to secure your party spot. There will be a prize for the best costume.
Celebrate at a cocktail bar
Price: $20 cover starting at 10 p.m.
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can grab tickets at the door for Rabbit Hole's Halloween festivities. There are three prizes to be won for the top costumes and you can spend the evening dancing and drinking specialty cocktails.
Party at a craft brewery
Price: $5 per ticket
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 702 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend Saturday sipping on craft beer and dancing your heart out in costume at Spark Beer. You can enjoy spooky-themed snacks and have the chance to win prizes.
Hangout at a vintage cocktail bar
Price: Free admission
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dress in your best Halloween costume and celebrate spooky season at Nan's Parlour. This cocktail bar is full of retro decor and it will be offering gift cards for the spookiest and most scandalous costumes.
Party at a beach bar
Price: No admission fee
When: October 28, 2022
Address: 346 Bayview Dr., Woodlawn, ON
Why You Need To Go: Right near the Ottawa River is The Point Lounge, a newly renovated beach bar that's hosting a Halloween party with complimentary snacks and live music. There will be contests for the best costume so make sure you dress up.
Dance the monster mash all night
Disney villains on Halloween at Tooth and Nail brewery.
Price: $10 at the door
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 3 Irving Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate All Hallows Eve at Tooth and Nail's Halloween Bash with DJ beats all night long. Don't forget to dress up to dance the night away in a spooky setting.
Brunch with spooky tunes
Price: No admission fee
When: October 30, 2022
Address: 344 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a spooky Sunday brunch at the Lexington Smokehouse and Bar Westboro location. There will be DJ beats spinning, bottomless drinks and prizes for costumes.
Hit up a massive party in the market
Price: $10.74+ admission depending on the night
When: October 28 to 31, 2022
Address: 104 Clarence St., Ottawa. ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa nightclub The Show is hosting four Halloween parties from Friday to Monday night. Friday kicks off the festivities with the Funhouse-themed evening, Saturday's party has a Marvel movie atmosphere, Sunday will be scary prom night and Monday is the annual nightmare party.
Join a Halloween drag party
Price: $30 tickets
When: October 28, 2022
Address: 215 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy drag performances and hit up the dance floor dressed in costume at Sala San Marco. In addition to the show and party, the ticket includes a complimentary drink, a poutine bar and pizza station and a chance to win prizes.
Test your knowledge at trivia
Price: Free entry
When: October 31, 2022
Address: 139 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can extend your weekend by putting together a team and testing your haunted knowledge while sipping eerie cocktails. On Halloween night, trivia at Ward 14 starts at 7 p.m. and there will be creepy tunes playing in the background plus prizes for the best costumes.
The bar and consignment shop is also hosting a Day of the Dead pop-up on November 2 with eats from Torta Boyz.
