You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots
How many tasty spots have you been to?🥞
Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings.
Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for.
You could think of yourself as quite the foodie if you've tried a number of these brunch spots in the city. How many can you check off the list?
Wilf and Ada's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 510 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint diner serves only breakfast and brunch and they don't take reservations so you'll want to get there early. The menu features classics like french toast and egg plates to breakfast burgers and other sandwiches.
Mazarine
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 282 Kent St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in Mediterranean-inspired brunch dishes made with Canadian ingredients at this place. The menu has options like Shakshuka and Eggs Benedict, served in a bright space.
Zak's Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa diner is practically an institution in the city and refers to itself online as "locally world famous". The extensive breakfast menu includes omelettes, breakfast burritos, pancakes and more.
Chesterfield's Gastro Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1433 Wellington St. W #111, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy brunch spot has quirky decor that gives it a retro vibe. There are a bunch of flavourful options such as Apple Cinnamon French Toast Crunch and Pan Rancheros, all served with sides that you can choose from the extensive list.
Luna Crepes and Café
Price: 💸
Address: 329 March Rd. #110, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the name suggests, this restaurant specializes in crepes, offering both sweet and savoury options. You can also enjoy an omelette, egg sandwiches and waffles accompanied by fun coffee drinks.
Bec at Lexington
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 344 Richmond Rd. & 97 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This smokehouse and bar started a brunch pop-up where you can enjoy a variety of menu selections. They have different versions of egg sammies and bennies to specialties like the Breakfast at Tiffany's meal including smoked sausage and home fries.
Kettleman's Bagel
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: This popular bagel shop serves Montreal-style bagels in a variety of ways from plain cream cheese topping to loaded sandwiches and bagel dogs. It's open 24 hours a day so you can feast on brunch options no matter what time you wake up... or go to bed.
Soca Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 151 C Second Ave., Ottawa & 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Latin restaurant offers weekend brunch and if you like the idea of oysters at lunch you'll enjoy the raw bar options. It serves a traditional Venezuelan breakfast along with other main courses including french toast and avocado toast.
The Vanitea Room
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up brunch and afternoon tea, this elegant tearoom offers multiple types of egg benedict including some colourful choices like pink and purple. The venue also serves afternoon tea along with scones and dessert.
The Third
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1017 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a casual dining experience and affordable eats, this restaurant has what you're after. You can enjoy breakfast nachos, french toast, a classic eggs breakfast and a hash with eggs.
Jax
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 479 Bronson Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy your brunch made with local ingredients in a cozy bistro. Jax has options including fried egg sandwiches, a hash full of veggies, classic eggs benny and banana bread french toast.
Mati
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for upscale dinner plates and seafood options, this modern European restaurant also serves up brunch. The menu features sharing bites like lobster grilled cheese and maple bacon, along with plates including steak and eggs and veggie poached eggs.
King Eddy
Price: 💸💸
Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take advantage of all-day breakfast at this diner by enjoying meals like a BLT with egg, fried eggs and chilli, eggs benedict, french toast and sour cream pancakes.