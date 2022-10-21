Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

best brunch spots in ottawa

You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots

How many tasty spots have you been to?🥞

Ottawa Staff Writer
Cutting a stack of fruity pancakes. Right: Tables full of southern brunch meals.

@consumedbycarlo | Instagram, @onelove.foodie and @hungry_biologists | Instagram

Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings.

Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for.

You could think of yourself as quite the foodie if you've tried a number of these brunch spots in the city. How many can you check off the list?

Wilf and Ada's

Price: 💸💸

Address: 510 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint diner serves only breakfast and brunch and they don't take reservations so you'll want to get there early. The menu features classics like french toast and egg plates to breakfast burgers and other sandwiches.

Menu

Mazarine

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Address: 282 Kent St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in Mediterranean-inspired brunch dishes made with Canadian ingredients at this place. The menu has options like Shakshuka and Eggs Benedict, served in a bright space.

Menu

Zak's Diner

Price: 💸💸

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa diner is practically an institution in the city and refers to itself online as "locally world famous". The extensive breakfast menu includes omelettes, breakfast burritos, pancakes and more.

Menu

Chesterfield's Gastro Diner

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1433 Wellington St. W #111, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cozy brunch spot has quirky decor that gives it a retro vibe. There are a bunch of flavourful options such as Apple Cinnamon French Toast Crunch and Pan Rancheros, all served with sides that you can choose from the extensive list.

Menu

Luna Crepes and Café

Price: 💸

Address: 329 March Rd. #110, Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: As the name suggests, this restaurant specializes in crepes, offering both sweet and savoury options. You can also enjoy an omelette, egg sandwiches and waffles accompanied by fun coffee drinks.

Menu

Bec at Lexington

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Address: 344 Richmond Rd. & 97 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This smokehouse and bar started a brunch pop-up where you can enjoy a variety of menu selections. They have different versions of egg sammies and bennies to specialties like the Breakfast at Tiffany's meal including smoked sausage and home fries.

Menu

Kettleman's Bagel

Price: 💸

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Go: This popular bagel shop serves Montreal-style bagels in a variety of ways from plain cream cheese topping to loaded sandwiches and bagel dogs. It's open 24 hours a day so you can feast on brunch options no matter what time you wake up... or go to bed.

Menu

Soca Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 151 C Second Ave., Ottawa & 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Latin restaurant offers weekend brunch and if you like the idea of oysters at lunch you'll enjoy the raw bar options. It serves a traditional Venezuelan breakfast along with other main courses including french toast and avocado toast.

Menu

The Vanitea Room

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Serving up brunch and afternoon tea, this elegant tearoom offers multiple types of egg benedict including some colourful choices like pink and purple. The venue also serves afternoon tea along with scones and dessert.

Menu

The Third

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1017 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a casual dining experience and affordable eats, this restaurant has what you're after. You can enjoy breakfast nachos, french toast, a classic eggs breakfast and a hash with eggs.

Menu

Jax

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Address: 479 Bronson Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy your brunch made with local ingredients in a cozy bistro. Jax has options including fried egg sandwiches, a hash full of veggies, classic eggs benny and banana bread french toast.

Menu

Mati

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known for upscale dinner plates and seafood options, this modern European restaurant also serves up brunch. The menu features sharing bites like lobster grilled cheese and maple bacon, along with plates including steak and eggs and veggie poached eggs.

Menu

King Eddy

Price: 💸💸

Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take advantage of all-day breakfast at this diner by enjoying meals like a BLT with egg, fried eggs and chilli, eggs benedict, french toast and sour cream pancakes.

Menu

