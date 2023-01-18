Ottawa's Iconic Zac's Diner Is Opening A New Location & Here's What We Know
It’s taking over a trendy French bistro.
The "locally world-famous" Zak's Diner will be opening up its fifth restaurant location in Ottawa's trendy Westboro neighbourhood. This popular Ottawa diner and brunch spot plans to open at what was once The Savoy Brasserie in early February 2023.
"Our family lives in Westboro, so this location comes close to our heart, we love the neighbourhood," Zak's Diner told Narcity.
"Funny story, we used to own, and opened The Savoy, back in 2013. It's always been one of our favourite buildings, it has a gorgeous interior. After some partnership splits we let go of the Savoy which subsequently changed hands a few times."
"My husband has always kept an eye out for the spot and did not hesitate the moment The Savoy came up for sale."
If you like to visit the Westboro area, you will soon be able to enjoy dishes like curly fry poutine, The Great Canadian Breakfast, eggs benny, Zak's Famous Milkshakes and more.
This new restaurant atmosphere will reflect the neighbourhood and will keep much of the original look of the previous French bistro while keeping with the retro diner core of its other locations. The decor will have diner vibes but with more of a mature feel than the current locations.
The Savoy Brasserie spot may be closed for good but one of its former chefs is working on a new restaurant concept in the Byward Market called Ratatouille.
The venue will be an “intimate 50-seat bistro” and is slated to open in March 2023, according to The Savoy.
Whether you're craving classic diner eats or a new bistro concept cuisine, two new restaurants will be opening soon in Ottawa that you can check out.
Zak's Diner
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Diner fare and brunch
When: Planning to open in early February
Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The iconic Zak's Diner is opening a new restaurant in the former location of The Savoy Brasserie.