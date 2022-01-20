11 Of The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Epic Poutine, Picked By Local Foodies
Welcome to cheese curd and gravy heaven.
Poutine, a national favourite that originated in rural Quebec is seen as THE Canadian dish; french fries covered in hot gravy and cheese curd goodness. This tasty meal can spark a lot of debate from how it is pronounced to what the most important part of it is; the curds, gravy or fries.
Regardless of all the history and controversy, it is a dish we love in Ottawa so we asked Narcity readers via Instagram where their favourite poutine is in the city and these restaurants were recommended.
La Pataterie Hulloise
Address: 311 Blvd. Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: With four size options and a make your own poutine menu, you are sure to find the cheesy meal of your dreams. They have add-on options as well including bacon. Burgers, sandwiches and hotdogs are also on the menu.
Smoke's Poutinerie
Address: 407 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario food chain is bringing the iconic Canadian dish of poutine worldwide, creating a new experience with all the topping options you could dream of. You start your order by selecting your base whether it be classic, veggie, chicken, pork or beef and add on from there.
Lou Fast Food
Address: Corner of Kent St. and Slater St. & corner of Queen St. and Metcalfe St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This food truck has two locations in Ottawa to get some tasty poutine, as well as food like hotdogs. The poutine is layered so there's cheese and gravy in every bite down to the bottom.
Zak's Diner
Address: 14 Byward Market Square & 220 Elgin St. & 499 Terry Fox Dr., Ottawa, ON & 515 McNeeley Ave., Carleton Place, ON
Why You Need To Go: A staple in the Ottawa community, Zak's is locally famous and serves up some great poutine. They have multiple poutine options include classic cheese and gravy, breakfast poutine and tater tot poutine.
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Address: 100 Castlefrank Rd., Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: Curly fry poutine... yes, please! They use St. Albert's cheese curds for their classic, curly fry and Italian poutines. Get one with a side of pizza.
Pong's Poutine
Address: 2079 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seasonal food truck west of Ottawa makes their poutine with skinny crunchy french fries and has specialty flavours in addition to the classic dish.
Fritomania
Address: 2442 St. Joseph Blvd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local spot for poutine is a chip stand in Ottawa's east end serving up comfort food like burgers and hotdogs as well as poutine.
Golden Fries
Address: 6505 Jeanne D'Arc Blvd. N., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: They've recently won local awards for both best food truck and best poutine in Ottawa. They have some unique flavour options as well as classic poutine, all made with fresh-cut fries.
Elgin Street Diner
Address: 374 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Open for breakfast to late-night snacking, this Ottawa diner is a local favourite and typically open 24/7. Made with St. Albert cheese curds you can order a classic, smoked meat, chili or onion ring poutine.
Say Cheese
Address: 1581 Bank St., Unit A, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They offer over 15 types of poutine to choose from, including options like Chickenator, Veggie-it-up, Steak and Chicken, Inferno and Pizza poutine.
The Great Canadian Poutinerie
Address: 200 Deschamps Ave., Vanier & 2020 Lanthier Dr., Orléans & 311 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Poutine is what they do. You can make your own poutine selecting meat and veggies, or choose from a menu with options such as Quebecor, Bacon Grilled Cheese, Sweet MTL, Wolf and Butter Chicken.
