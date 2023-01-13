La Poutine Week Is Returning To Ontario Cities & You Can Eat Some Wild Creations
It runs for two weeks!
Take the month of January to eat healthy because if you're a poutine lover, your February is looking extra cheesy. A Canada-wide poutine festival is returning and many Ontario restaurants will be participating.
La Poutine Week is the country's gravy-est festival of the year and from February 1 to 14 you can indulge in many unique variations of this classic Canadian dish.
This is the festival's eleventh year running and for the second time, it is taking place for two weeks instead of one. You'll be able to discover wild poutine creations, along with pure fries, gravy and cheese curds.
The festival confirmed some of the Ontario restaurants that will we be participating and people living in Toronto and Ottawa can already get excited. Two Toronto burger joints have confirmed their involvement in the festival and will be creating some meaty dishes.
Johnny's Hamburgers will be serving a cheeseburger poutine that will be topped with homemade burger, cheese, secret sauce, onions and pickles. Big Smoke Burger will have both pulled pork and veggie poutine. The vegetarian option will include Pico de Gallo, avocado pulp and the restaurant's Big Sauce.
Green Papaya in Ottawa has confirmed that it will be serving its Pad Thai poutine during the festival, with both chicken and tofu options. The festival couldn't name any other restaurants yet but they confirmed that all participating spots will be posted on the website on January 28.
Over 1500 dining spots across Canada are expected to be involved in La Poutine Week and other Ontario cities joining in are Cornwall and Sudbury. Canadian cities such as Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver will also be making poutine creations, among others.
Anyone who joins in on the cheesy festival will be able to go vote for their favourite creation on the website. You'll be able to grab these tasty creations in person or order a dish online via DoorDash, which has partnered with the festival.
La Poutine Week
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Address: Locations across Canada
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate an iconic Canadian dish and fill up on delicious variations of fries, cheese and gravy.