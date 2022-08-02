The 6 Best Poutine Spots In Toronto According To Local Foodies Who Just Can't Get Enough
Do you agree?
Poutine may be a fan favourite in Québec, but it's also popular within the Torontonians community.
In fact, last year, the Valentine Poutine from Mississauga's Texas Longhorn ranked the best poutine in Canada.
With that in mind, Narcity asked Torontonians what their go-to poutine spots in Toronto were, and there were a lot of responses, many of which seem like unusual places to order poutine.
Here is a list of the six best poutine spots in Toronto, according to locals.
New York Fries
Price: 💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: Interestingly enough, New York Fries was the most recommended place for poutine in Toronto, so it's definitely a must-try! Also, there are so many poutine upgrade options like Nachos or Butter Chicken Poutine. Whaaat!
BeaverTails
Price: 💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: Do you enjoy classic poutine? Do you also crave a BeaverTail? What about merging both and trying their PouTail? Yes, you read that right. It's the best of both worlds. Isn't it?
Smoke's Poutinerie
Price:💸💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: If the name doesn't say it, not sure what will, but Smoke's is quite a popular poutine spot in Toronto for just your average craving or a late-night delicious meal.
NomNomNom Poutine
Price:💸
Address: 707 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With only one location in Toronto, this spot is a favourite for poutine lovers in the city. If you enjoy meat on your poutine, make sure to check this place out.
Insomnia
Price:💸💸
Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot may not be your go-to spot for poutine, but apparently, it's delicious and worth a try!
Twisted Indian Wraps
Price:💸💸
Address: 60 St. Clair Ave. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Contrary to the name, this spot doesn't only sell wraps but also poutine, not in the traditional way you might be used to, but who doesn't like a little flavour kick? If you enjoy the flavours in Indian cuisine then make sure to try out the poutine at this spot.