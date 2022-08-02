NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best poutine in toronto

The 6 Best Poutine Spots In Toronto According To Local Foodies Who Just Can't Get Enough

Do you agree?

Toronto Associate Editor
​PouTail from BeaverTails. Right: Poutine from New York Fries.

PouTail from BeaverTails. Right: Poutine from New York Fries.

@beavertails | Instagram, @newyorkfries | Instagram

Poutine may be a fan favourite in Québec, but it's also popular within the Torontonians community.

In fact, last year, the Valentine Poutine from Mississauga's Texas Longhorn ranked the best poutine in Canada.

With that in mind, Narcity asked Torontonians what their go-to poutine spots in Toronto were, and there were a lot of responses, many of which seem like unusual places to order poutine.

Here is a list of the six best poutine spots in Toronto, according to locals.

New York Fries

Price: 💸

Address: Several locations in Toronto.

Why You Need To Go: Interestingly enough, New York Fries was the most recommended place for poutine in Toronto, so it's definitely a must-try! Also, there are so many poutine upgrade options like Nachos or Butter Chicken Poutine. Whaaat!

Menu

BeaverTails

Price: 💸

Address: Several locations in Toronto.

Why You Need To Go: Do you enjoy classic poutine? Do you also crave a BeaverTail? What about merging both and trying their PouTail? Yes, you read that right. It's the best of both worlds. Isn't it?

Menu

Smoke's Poutinerie

Price:💸💸

Address: Several locations in Toronto.

Why You Need To Go: If the name doesn't say it, not sure what will, but Smoke's is quite a popular poutine spot in Toronto for just your average craving or a late-night delicious meal.

Menu

NomNomNom Poutine

Price:💸

Address: 707 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: With only one location in Toronto, this spot is a favourite for poutine lovers in the city. If you enjoy meat on your poutine, make sure to check this place out.

Menu

Insomnia

Price:💸💸

Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot may not be your go-to spot for poutine, but apparently, it's delicious and worth a try!

Menu

Twisted Indian Wraps

Price:💸💸

Address: 60 St. Clair Ave. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Contrary to the name, this spot doesn't only sell wraps but also poutine, not in the traditional way you might be used to, but who doesn't like a little flavour kick? If you enjoy the flavours in Indian cuisine then make sure to try out the poutine at this spot.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...