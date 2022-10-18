I Tried The Best Pizza Spots In Toronto According To Locals & One Took Me Straight To Rome
It was worth the wait! 🍕
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
What's better than indulging in some good-tasting pizza? The answer is simple: having more pizza. Luckily, Toronto is filled with pizza spots that taste just like the authentic Italian specialty. However, it could get overwhelming to choose one as your ultimate favourite. But fret not. I've done the job for you!
After recently coming back to Toronto from the beautiful city of Rome, I was craving those delicious Italian flavours and thought, "hmmm, Toronto must have something similar." And I was right!
Getting on a long flight just to eat pizza might no longer be required because you can find it in the heart of Toronto.
According to a 2016 Census conducted by Statistics Canada, 421,900 people in Toronto have an Italian ethnic background, meaning the 6ix's got the real thing, and I was ready to find it.
So, this time around, Narcity set up a poll on Instagram to find your go-to pizza spots in Toronto, and after diving into the research a bit further, I chose the top three recommended locations.
Many may know that most pizza spots have various specialties within their menu. Still, to judge a pizza restaurant fairly, I decided to try a pizza Margherita at all three locations since it's the most universal one — and the most well-known in Italy. Yum!
After visiting all three locations and literally going into a deep sleep pizza nap, I chose my favourite pizza spot in Toronto and waiting in line was worth it.
Pizzeria Badiali
Pizza Margherita at Pizzeria Badiali in Toronto.
Price: 💸
Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pizzeria Badiali is one of the city's most TikTok famous pizza spots. All summer long, people were vlogging their experiences, but one main factor that caught my attention was the lineups for the pizza. I couldn't justify standing in line to grab a slice, so I never did. But, according to many of you online, Badiali's was one of your favourites, so you gave me no choice.
I tried to go at the most random time to avoid the lineup, but, shocker, I still ended up waiting in line.
Something to keep in mind is if you were hoping to get a whole pizza at this popular spot while at the till, keep dreaming. They told me I could pick up a whole pizza at 9:30 p.m., and I was there at around 2:00 p.m. So instead, I waited in line for their much-anticipated pizza slice and it was worth every bite.
The pizza Margherita was so flavourful. I'm literally drooling just thinking of it. The crust was the perfect combination of crispy and doughy, making every bite worth the calories — and I didn't even want dipping sauce.
The hints of olive oil elevated the Italian aromas, and the basil leaves certainly did help. But mostly, what I loved about the pizza was that you could taste all the flavours, and not one ingredient was overpowering the other.
North of Brooklyn Pizzeria
Mira Nabulsi at North of Brooklyn Pizzeria.
Price: 💸💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto, but I went to 650 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: North of Brooklyn Pizzeria is one of the most talked about pizza spots in Toronto, and it's been a popular one for a while. Even though they are known for their pepperoni pizza, I ordered the pizza Margherita, which was different from those I've tried in the past.
The pizza was relatively thin, which isn't always my favourite — I really enjoy tasting and chewing on the dough — but the crust was undoubtedly filled with flavour.
There was a lot of olive oil on this pizza, which I felt overpowered the other ingredients, but the combination of basil leaves and cheese made the experience quite pleasant.
Also, a major plus of the North of Brooklyn location on Queen Street West was its indoor seating area, which would be perfect for those looking to have freshly baked pizza in the wintertime.
Maker Pizza
Mira Nabulsi at Maker Pizza in Toronto.
Price: 💸💸
Address: Several locations in Toronto, but I went to 59 Cameron St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Do you enjoy a twist to food staples? Well, then listen up because I can't get the taste of sweet and savoury out of my mind.
Maker Pizza is known as famous Canadian chef Matty Matheson's pizza joint in Toronto. Knowing Matheson curated the menu meant there would be something special that made his pizza stand out amongst the rest in the 6ix. And the answer here is the crust.
For those that enjoy an everything bagel and pizza crust, why not merge the two? Everything bagel seasoning on a pizza crust, heck yes! And then add some honey to make it sweet? Umm, yes again.
The pizza Margherita at Maker Pizza was fantastic. It was super cheesy and literally the only spot with "the pull effect." The tomato sauce was also super fresh and felt homemade. So, the combination of all the above made it a great pizza to eat, but there was no seating area.
I had nowhere to sit except a park bench across the street, so if you were hoping to take a date to this location, you might want to think twice.
These pizzas can't be topped
Mira Nabulsi at Maker Pizza in Toronto.
Overall, I can think of many very obvious reasons why these pizza spots were your favourites, but which one was the winner of this pizza taste test?
I can't believe I'm going to say this, but go stand in line at Pizzeria Badiali and thank me later. This was the obvious winner. It literally felt like I was sitting in Rome enjoying one of the many pizzas in the city.
The flavours were so authentic, and I enjoyed every single bite. The hype is real, but so is this pizza.
In second place was North of Brooklyn Pizzeria. Even though the pizza wasn't my favourite among the three, it was still fantastic and worth all the calories. The best part of this restaurant was the environment and staff. The restaurant is hidden in the middle of the city, and the service was fast.
Finally, in third place was Maker Pizza. The flavour of sweet and savoury on this unique pizza was pizza-tastic but a bit heavy. So, if you were planning on being able to eat a pizza alone without falling asleep afterwards, you might want to choose a lighter option.
But then again, I'm not Italian so let me know what you think about my ratings!