These Are The Best Cheap Pizza Franchises & Hidden Gems In Toronto, According To Canadians
These recommendations really deliver🍕
Each person has their own pizza preferences, and your favourite slice in Toronto is probably going to depend on budget and neighbourhood as much as taste. But while Toronto’s pizza scene offers everything from classy homegrown options like Pizzeria Badiali to viral imports like Prince Street Pizza, sometimes you just want some cheap delivery that you don't have to think too much about.
One Toronto person recently asked Redditors to name the best big franchise pizza chain in the city, and it touched off hundreds of responses from locals who were dying to share their recommendations.
“What’s the best sh*tty pizza in Toronto?” reads the not-so-generous title of the post. The user then clarified that they’re talking about “franchise level” pizza chains with plenty of locations to order from, rather than the smaller places with one or a handful of restaurants.
The conversation was so lively that a second thread popped up in the r/AskTO subreddit on Tuesday, drawing even more recommendations. The poster was also asking for cheap pizza recommendations, but they also wanted authentic options over big franchise fare.
"I don't wanna hear about no "North of Brooklyn," reads the second post. "$40 for a pizza is outrageous," they wrote, adding that they just want to hear about good spots that are "affordable and preferably run by authentic people from their country."
Here are the best cheap and authentic pizza options in Toronto, according to Reddit users. We've also included the price of a large one-topping pizza at each spot for comparison (without any pickup special deals).
Cheap: Pizza Nova
Location: Various
Large one-topping pizza: $17.99
The original "franchise pizza" poster floated Pizza Nova as the best of the bunch, and there were plenty of takers on that opinion.
"I think Nova kills it in the sauce department," wrote one user.
"Bunch of pizza snobs in here," wrote another. "Pizza Nova is good takeout franchise-style pizza."
One person dared to suggest that Pizza Nova is "garbage" compared to Pizza Pizza, but that quickly drew a bunch of smackdowns from other users.
Authentic: Fresca and Pasta
Location: 302 College St.
Large one-topping pizza: $15.25
When Redditors were asked about good and affordable pizza joints, Fresca was the top response.
"Fresca is the answer," wrote one fan. "Though they're mostly pickup only and not on DoorDash every day. I when I see they're on DoorDash it's a nice surprise."
"Fresca is super affordable and great," added another user.
Cheap: Pizzaville
Location: Various
Large one-topping pizza: $17.46
Pizzaville has been in Toronto for decades, and locals clearly have fond memories of their pies and their cheeky radio ads.
"About a decade ago, I used to have a store near me that was unbelievably good. I’m talking consistently better than any other pizza chain, by far," wrote one fan.
"God, I f*cking love Pizzaville," said another. "Pizzaville is the best of the worst," said someone else.
Others went deep on Pizzaville and applauded their sauce, their calzones, their dough their pepperonis and those awkward radio ads they often run.
"363636, not free sex free sex free sex," wrote one user.
Authentic: Bar Sugo
Location: 1281 Boor St W
Any pizza: $30
One user declared Bar Sugo's pizza the best in the city. "Pricey, but authentic and really worth (it)."
"The rose sauce from Bar Sugo (Conzo's) is literally perfect," added another.
"Sugo's is one of my fave places in the city," wrote someone else. They also warned about the lineups but added that it's worth the wait. "Oh and make sure you're HUNGRY. Huge portions!"
Sugo is also one of those restaurants that local athletes and celebrities will shout out whenever we ask for recommendations, so that should count for something too!
Cheap: Pizza Pizza
Location: Various
Large one-topping pizza: $15.64
Pizza Pizza was the most divisive restaurant among users. Many people blasted the chain for its quality, but others came to its defence and pointed out some of its biggest selling points: the price, the creamy garlic dipping sauce and the fact that they're open very late.
"Pizza Pizza is open until 3 or 4am," wrote one defender. "They are the best, nothing else compares."
Most Pizza Pizza chains in Toronto actually close at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but you get the point; when all the other pizza joints are closed, Pizza Pizza is there for you.
"No matter the pick, nothing beats Pizza Pizza garlic dipping sauce," wrote on person. "They should sell that in bottles."
"This is a hot take, but Pizza Pizza is good now!" said another.
And if you're looking for more than just pizza, try the poutine. It's surprisingly good!
Authentic: Revolver Pizza
Location: Two in the GTA
Large pizzas: $27-$29
This wood-fired pizza joint is actually a GTA mini-chain with locations in Woodbridge and Etobicoke/Mimico.
"Revolver Pizza in Etobicoke is such a slept on gem," wrote one supporter. Another hailed the sesame seeds on their pizza crust as "sublime."
Revolver's menu is closer to a Sugo or a North of Brooklyn, with various specialty pizzas to choose from in a 12-inch or 18-inch pie. It's not cheap compared to some of the other items on this list, but it does sound delicious.
Cheap: Domino's
Location: Various
Large one-topping pizza: $15.99
You can't make a list of cheap but tasty pizza in Canada without including Domino's Pizza.
"Best overall sh*tty pizza is Domino's," wrote one fan. "Taste, price and availability."
Several others seconded that opinion and shared some love for the Brooklyn-style pizza and the thin crust at Domino's. Many more gave a shout-out to the pan pizza which is apparently "very legit."
"Domino's is my jam," said one user. "I crave it more than I crave high quality restaurant pizza. Junk food of the highest order."
"Domino's hands down best chain pizza," wrote another. "Your experience may vary based on location."
Authentic: Get Well Pizza
Location: 1181 Dundas St W
Large one-topping pizza: $28
In a thread full of well-known Toronto pizza spots like Bitondo's and Badiali's, several people showed up to call out the pies at Get Well in the West End.
"You need to try Get Well Pizza, it's in the back of the Get Well bar on Ossington/Dundas area. They're on Uber Eats - will not disappoint," wrote one supporter.
Another showed up in the "franchise pizza" conversation to give Get Well some love.
"If you're looking for the best tasting cheap pizza in the style of what you've listed, the pizza window in the back of the Get Well Bar is surprisingly top tier," they wrote.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.