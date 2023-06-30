These Are My Top Toronto Pizza Spots After Ordering Way Too Much Delivery In The City
Looking for some classic, no-nonsense pizza?
I’ve lived in Toronto for nearly a decade and there’s one phrase I simply can’t turn down on a weekday night: “Should we just order pizza?”
The answer is yes, a thousand times yes. But who has the best delivery or takeaway pizza in the city?
I currently live in the northwest part of Toronto and I’m convinced that it’s a pizza desert (and not a dessert pizza, which is delicious). I’m surrounded by big chains and restaurants with artisanal, thin-crust, wood-fired pizzas, but they can't truly satisfy my need for some cheesy, saucy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-style pizza. Sometimes you just need the fast-food version of pizza, you know?
That means I’ve been on a years-long quest to find the best delivery pizza in Toronto. I still haven’t found a great one in my neighbourhood, but there are some great smaller pizza joints you should try around the city, and a handful of big chains that will get the job done for you in a pinch.
Here are the pizza restaurants you should try out if you're ever close enough to order delivery.
Mac's Pizza
Price: 💸💸💸
Location: 759 Dovercourt Road
Mac's Pizza is delicious, cozy and best of all, it's independent. If you're looking for a good slice on a hot afternoon or you need some solid delivery near Bloor and Ossington, this is the place to go.
Mac's Pizza is a little bit greasy in the best way, and it's exactly what I picture when I think about delivery. The only drawback is that they're not open on Mondays or Tuesdays.
A pizza from Mac's will set you back at least $30 so it's definitely on the pricey side, but slices still fall in that $5-10 range.
Red Swan Pizza
Price: 💸
Location: Various
I only just discovered Red Swan Pizza on a trip out of the city, and I was shocked to learn not only that it's awesome, but it's a chain with locations in Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughn and Woodbridge, plus more outside of Ontario.
There aren't any Red Swan Pizza restaurants in downtown Toronto, but there are several surrounding the city where you can get some great takeout with a touch of class.
Red Swan nails it with pizza that's moist but not too saucy, cheesy but not too greasy and just generally great across the board. They also add sesame seeds to the crust which I always appreciate, although sometimes you'll have to dust the seeds off your hands while you're eating.
The other great thing about Red Swan is they've got plenty of unexpected fusion options, such as a Spicy Perogy pizza and several pizzas inspired by Indian cuisine, including Butter Chicken and Spicy Paneer.
So if you're Toronto-adjacent or you've just ventured out of the city for the day, consider Red Swan Pizza. They can serve up a classic pizza pie or something unexpected — whatever you're craving!
Pizza Hut
Price: 💸💸
Location: Various
OK, so Pizza Hut is nothing new, but I was a kid in the '90s and I absolutely loved getting that personal pan pizza reward from the BOOK IT! program. Maybe that's why I still dig some Pizza Hut delivery now and then, although it's definitely the greasiest option on this list. And don't even get me started on the stuffed crust options.
Still, Pizza Hut is a nice treat, and one you shouldn't forget about if you live in a pizza-poor area of the city. If all else fails, try Pizza Hut for a taste of nostalgia.
North Of Brooklyn
Price: 💸💸
Location: Six throughout Toronto
North Of Brooklyn is right on the line between classic delivery and a more artisanal approach to pizza, and it manages to combine the best of both worlds. You can get a classic cheese or pepperoni pizza to share with your friends, but you can also get something fancier like the sweet-and-spicy Killer Bee or the mushroom-loaded Truffle Shuffle.
Their crust is delicious with little sesame seeds all over it, their garlic sauce is made in-house and their garlic knots are incredible.
You can easily spend north of $60 on an order from North Of Brooklyn, but they're worth it if you've got the cash.
Papa John's
Price: 💸
Location: Various
If we're choosing from mainstream pizza chains, Papa John's gets the edge for me over Pizza Nova, Domino's, Little Caesars and 241 Pizza.
Papa John's will give you decent delivery every time, and there's something to be said for cheap and consistent. I also love that they stick a pepper into every pizza box, because it's a nice spicy snack to go with your slices.
Descendant Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Location: 1168 Queen Street East
I will cross the city for Descendant Pizza.
It's the best Detroit-style pizzeria in Toronto in my experience, so make sure you give it a try if you're into deep-dish pies. This place has plenty of different pizzas you can order and it's basically the opposite of your traditional thin-crust pizza.
Frank's Pizza House
Price:💸💸
Location: 1352 St. Clair Avenue West
I debated not including this one. Frank's Pizza House has some incredible pizzas and panzerottis that should be included in that "best in the city" conversation. They also sell their dough separately because their crust is just that good and in demand.
However, their delivery experience is absolutely brutal if you're on the edge of their delivery zone, as I used to be when I lived in the Bloorcourt Village area. I've called in multiple times and had staff try to talk me out of placing an order despite being within their delivery range. I've also gotten sass from their delivery drivers a few different times, and that's why I haven't ordered from them for years.
Still... it's good pizza, and I couldn't ignore it for this list.
If you live comfortably within range of this place — or if you can go for pickup — you won't be disappointed. And if you're farther out from the restaurant... well, brace yourself for some attitude!
Pizza Pizza
Price: 💸
Location: Various
Hear me out! I'm not here to tell you that Pizza Pizza is great. In fact, in many ways it's not: it doesn't heat up well, the cheese is weird and the pizza is mostly just a delivery vehicle for the chain's incredible creamy garlic dipping sauce.
But — but! — it's the perfect pizza for a late-night delivery craving, especially when you're between paycheques and you've only got a $20 bill on you. If you can kill one of these pizzas in a night, you'll be getting a cheap meal and you won't wake up with regrets in the morning.
Pizza Pizza is far from the best delivery pizza in Toronto, but it's a lifesaver in a pinch!
