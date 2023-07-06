Gigantic Slices Of Dessert Pizza Exist In Toronto And Here's Where You Can Get Them
This bakery in Toronto asks the hard questions, such as: Can you just put a whole cake on a pizza slice and sell it?
Everyone loves pizza. Everyone loves dessert in some fashion. What if you could have some pizza on your dessert? That doesn't sound great, even if you like some sweet and savoury treats. How about dessert on your pizza? Let's say a piece of pizza five times the size of a regular slice covered in toppings like miniature pancakes and bacon. OK, that's better, that actually sounds like something. Or how about topped with tiramisu or French toast? Before you ask, yes, pizza like that actually does exist and you can try it for yourself!
The bakery creating these puzzling pizzas is Lamanna's Bakery, located in Toronto, Ontario. You may recognize the concept of the very big slice, considering they made headlines in 2018 when they introduced a pizza slice five times the size of a traditional slice. Since then, they upped their game and took it beyond simple pepperoni pizza. They now combine savoury and sweet in the form of dessert pizzas that are sure to leave you in a food coma.
There are sixteen dessert pizzas on Lamanna's menu, covering a wide range of unreasonable pizza configurations. Do you just want some birthday cake plopped onto a big slice? Easy. Do you want it to be chocolate birthday cake? Or even red velvet? They've got it. You want to commit some vaguely branded dessert crimes? They have "Simpson Big Slices", where it's donuts on there instead, and they look like the ones Homer eats. You know the ones.
In the mood for some clearly branded ones instead? There's KitKat or Nutella. Want to travel the world on your big slice? There's cannoli, there's churro, there's custard tart, even s'mores! Some of them even have cookies on them. You can just put anything on these bad boys, nobody can stop Lamanna's.
The presentation of each pizza alone is absolutely unreal but the taste of each slice is the perfect blend of savoury and sweet, though the size is definitely extraordinary, to say the least.
Clearly, finishing one of these pizzasisn't a one-person job. In fact, depending on your appetite, you may need an entire group in order to even put a dent into the obscenely sized dish!
To make matters even more exciting, the eccentricity at Lamanna's Bakery doesn't end at just their pizza. They have tons of other creations that are almost too fun to eat... almost. And they add new things all the time, so it's worth going back regularly to see the wild stuff they come up with.
Or, you know, you can check out their Instagram to get a regular dose of hunger pangs just from looking at their showcase. They even make normal pizza. Well, normal-ish. You either get the big slice or a 21-inch pie, so you keep the feeling of unreasonable quantity they're going for either way. They even have some pretty fancy pizza, along with the regular pizzeria fare.
Some of the desserts that sit on the big slices are also available on their menu if you want a taste without the gargantuan commitment. It's a good way to explore their offerings and get a sense of what the full product would be like.
It's definitely the perfect place to grab some sweets or pizzaif you are having the ultimate cheat day, or if you want to bring it to a party to make the ultimate impression. Though the pizza specifically is definitely something you haveto try at some point if you are a pizza connoisseur, considering it's one of the most famous pies in the city!
Big Slices at Lamanna's Bakery
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Big
Address: 6758 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Very big
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 8, 2019.