Toronto's New Pizza Bar Has An Epic Disco Room & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)
There are Sunday brunch parties coming soon, too. 🕺
There's a new spot for pizza and parties in Toronto, and if you love carbs, music, and Insta-worthy moments, then you'll want to check it out.
Pizza Wine Disco is a pizza and wine bar that turns into a fun, colourful discotheque in the evenings. Located on King Street West, the venue was brought to life by Gurpreet Kailley and first opened its doors to the public on February 26, 2022. According to Kailley, it's already been a huge success and is booking up fast.
The dining room. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Offering a modern menu and a rotating lineup of cocktails, the restaurant is the perfect spot to celebrate with friends and get groovy under the sparkling disco ball at night.
Open from 5 p.m. until late on Wednesdays to Sundays, the restaurant serves food until 11 p.m., at which point it transforms into an all-out party, with music, DJs, and more.
The Space
The interior of Pizza Wine Disco is filled with comfy booths, intimate tables, and a swanky bar area. Upon entering the building, you'll travel downstairs where you'll be greeted by a glowing neon sign showcasing the restaurant name.
The entranceway to Pizza Wine Disco. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The space has a relaxed, warm atmosphere, with a partially open kitchen and numerous candlelit tables. The painted brick walls and exposed pipes give off a modern, industrial feel.
Trendy lights hang from the ceiling, and the spacious bar is complete with a wraparound counter and an array of shining bottles. The deep, comfy booths can seat large groups of people and are an ideal place to enjoy bottle service.
The dining room and kitchen.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Once the kitchen closes, some tables are cleared away to make room for dancing and socializing. You can enjoy drinks, food, and music all evening long, with many nights lasting until 2:30 a.m., plus live DJs Thursdays through Saturdays.
The bar area. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The real party takes place in the eye-catching disco room at the back. The nook has been transformed with panels of glowing colours with endless programming options.
The disco room which features changing lights. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The long mirrored wall at the side creates the illusion that the space is even bigger than it is, and it's the perfect spot to snap those Instagram shots. Above the entranceway, a disco ball shines with vibrant colours, giving off all those '70s vibes.
The Food
It isn't a party without some delicious food, and the kitchen will not disappoint. The menu, created by Chef Umberto Aceto, features a variety of pizzas, pastas, and shareable plates that, let's be honest, you probably won't want to share.
You can start the night out with dishes like Truffle Parmigiano Fries, Kale Caesar Salad, Charcuterie, and Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli.
The pasta selection.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
When it comes to mains, you can choose from a selection of pizza, pasta, meat, and fish. Some favourites include the Spicy Rigatoni Ala Vodka and the Steak Florentine and Frites.
Fettucini Con Funghi. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The pizzas are the true showstoppers. Baked in a brick oven, the pies have super fluffy crusts that will make you feel like you're biting into a cloud. You'll definitely want to try the Hot and Honey, which has spicy Italian sausage and honey drizzle, or the Margherita for a classic dish. But honestly, you can't go wrong with any pizza.
Hot and Honey pizza. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Pizza Wine Disco will also be offering Sunday brunch parties soon, so keep an eye out for more details. If you're planning on visiting this funky new spot, it's a good idea to make a reservation first, as walk-ins are limited.
Pizza Wine Disco
Food selection at Pizza Wine Disco.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza, pasta, shareable plates
Address: 788 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pizza, wine, and disco parties await at this new venue, which has a unique room filled with colourful lights and a delicious modern menu.