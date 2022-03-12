Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto bars

Toronto's New Eatery & Dance Venue Is 'Drama-Free' So You Can't Use Your Phone (PHOTOS)

You'll actually have to socialize.

Sub Division in Toronto, Ontario.

Sub Division in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Sub Division

What would a night out be like without all the "cheers" boomerangs, Instagram photo-ops, and text conversations? Well, you can find out for yourself at this new Toronto spot that lets you experience the good old days when cell phones were scarce.

Sub Division is an underground eatery and electronic music venue located beneath the new restaurant Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit on King Street West.

Bar area aBar area at Sub Division.Courtesy of Sub Division

The bar, which briefly opened in late November of 2021, has a strict no-cellphone policy, meaning that you'll actually have to socialize with the people around you. After being closed due to lockdowns, Sub Division reopened on March 11 and welcoming phone-less party goers.

Interior of Sub Division. Courtesy of Sub Division

Inspired by eateries and clubs from around the world, the bar features two large, communal tables and a dance floor where you can enjoy music by local DJs. It has a "one-size-fits-all approach", meaning that there are no designated VIP areas or bottle service.

You can dig into an Izakaya-inspired menu and enjoy a wide variety of on-tap beverages, or get lost in the music and truly live in the moment without checking your phone.

Bar area at Sub Division.Courtesy of Sub Division

So how exactly does the no-phone policy work? If you do need to check your device, you can do so in the lobby area. However, if you decide to pull out your phone while in the bar, don't be surprised if a staff member comes over and asks you to put it away. There is a strict no photography and video policy as well, so as tempted as you might be to grab that perfect Instagram shot, you'll have to refrain.

Interior of Sub Division. Courtesy of Sub Division

At Sub Division we want people to engage — with each other, the space, the music and the environment. Nothing kills a vibe more than people sitting on their phone, lighting up the area others are trying to enjoy," Founder Ryan Fisher said in a press release. "We're encouraging people to wear runners, t-shirts or whatever’s comfortable, put their phone away and relax!”

The bar welcomes guests 21 and over, and tickets can be purchased online with limited tickets available at the door.

Sub Division

Interior of Sub Division.

Courtesy of Sub Division

Price: Prices vary

Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step back to a time when cell phones were not a constant distraction and enjoy living in the moment at this spot.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...