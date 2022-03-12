Toronto's New Eatery & Dance Venue Is 'Drama-Free' So You Can't Use Your Phone (PHOTOS)
You'll actually have to socialize.
What would a night out be like without all the "cheers" boomerangs, Instagram photo-ops, and text conversations? Well, you can find out for yourself at this new Toronto spot that lets you experience the good old days when cell phones were scarce.
Sub Division is an underground eatery and electronic music venue located beneath the new restaurant Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit on King Street West.
Bar area at Sub Division.Courtesy of Sub Division
The bar, which briefly opened in late November of 2021, has a strict no-cellphone policy, meaning that you'll actually have to socialize with the people around you. After being closed due to lockdowns, Sub Division reopened on March 11 and welcoming phone-less party goers.
Interior of Sub Division. Courtesy of Sub Division
Inspired by eateries and clubs from around the world, the bar features two large, communal tables and a dance floor where you can enjoy music by local DJs. It has a "one-size-fits-all approach", meaning that there are no designated VIP areas or bottle service.
You can dig into an Izakaya-inspired menu and enjoy a wide variety of on-tap beverages, or get lost in the music and truly live in the moment without checking your phone.
Bar area at Sub Division.Courtesy of Sub Division
So how exactly does the no-phone policy work? If you do need to check your device, you can do so in the lobby area. However, if you decide to pull out your phone while in the bar, don't be surprised if a staff member comes over and asks you to put it away. There is a strict no photography and video policy as well, so as tempted as you might be to grab that perfect Instagram shot, you'll have to refrain.
Interior of Sub Division. Courtesy of Sub Division
“At Sub Division we want people to engage — with each other, the space, the music and the environment. Nothing kills a vibe more than people sitting on their phone, lighting up the area others are trying to enjoy," Founder Ryan Fisher said in a press release. "We're encouraging people to wear runners, t-shirts or whatever’s comfortable, put their phone away and relax!”
The bar welcomes guests 21 and over, and tickets can be purchased online with limited tickets available at the door.
Sub Division
Interior of Sub Division.
Price: Prices vary
Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step back to a time when cell phones were not a constant distraction and enjoy living in the moment at this spot.