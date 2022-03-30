Toronto's Live Music Scene Is Making An Epic Comeback & Here's What To Expect This Year
Get ready for the JUNO Awards! 🏆
Get ready for a concert-filled summer in Toronto because the live music scene is making a comeback in epic proportions.
In a press release on March 28, the City of Toronto laid out exactly what you can expect this year.
One of the bigger music scenes hitting the 6ix is the 2022 JUNO Awards, which Marvel star Simu Liu will be hosting at Budweiser Stage on May 15, and where Canadian stars Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd are also nominated for awards.
The music showcase City Hall Live is also slated to come back during the summer months.
This event will showcase tons of local artists, and only Toronto-based people are eligible to apply. City staff will select artists after looking into submissions pools, and artists who are picked to perform are given $400 regardless of how many are performing in one group.
But if you've been itching to go to a music festival in the 6ix and want to catch artists like Alesso, Martin Garrix, and The Chainsmokers live, they'll also be performing at Veld Music Festival that's happening from July 29 to July 31.
Popular music venues like Massey Hall and the El Mocambo have also reopened their doors in the past months and have an amazing lineup for this spring, including Blue Rodeo, The Script, and Olivia Rodrigo.
And for new artists, the City said in the release that its Music Office has "created a free and accessible Industry Insights' video series.
"The series is a free, professional development resource featuring industry experts sharing information and best practices for emerging artists and early-stage music entrepreneurs interested in starting a music festival or creating new events," they said.
The City also announced that a tax reduction that was given to eligible music venues during the pandemic will be made permanent, which they said saves them $18,995 on average.