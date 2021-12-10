Trending Tags

Toronto's New Resto Has A Glittering Disco Ceiling & A Nook Where You Can Listen To Records

There's a weekend brunch coming soon.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, this Toronto restaurant might be worth a trip.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! began as a summer patio pop-up, and it recently opened a permanent location on King Street West on November 17.

The Southwestern cantina serves up a variety of elevated Southern American and Mexican fare. According to the venue, the name was inspired by the superstition that saying the word "rabbit" several times when you wake up at the start of each month will bring you good luck.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

The space comes with upbeat vibes and funky decor including a sparkling disco ball ceiling and wall full of vinyl records you can sit and listen to.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

You can order dishes like Wild Mushroom Fajitas, Southwest Burger & Tater Tots, and Grilled Adobo Chicken. For dessert, treat yourself to Pineapple Coconut Tres Leches.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

The drink menu consists of tropical-inspired, seasonally rotating cocktails. At the moment, you can sip the Rabbits! Margarita and Fievel Goes West — which comes with banana and coconut flavours.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

There's also a weekend brunch in the works, so stay tuned for some morning eats.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

The restaurant is open five days a week and reservations can be made online.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Southwestern

Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new spot has a glittering disco ball ceiling and Southwestern fare.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

