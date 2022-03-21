A Massive Night Market Is Opening In Toronto & It's Filled With The Flavours Of Asia
It will have food, drinks, and secret events.
Something big is coming to Toronto, and it will transport you to another world. Superfresh, a 4,000 square-foot Asian night market brimming with food and surprises, is opening in the city this spring, and there's so much to look forward to.
The brand new concept is taking over the former Annex Food Hall location and plans to launch in early April. The venue combines food, drinks, music, entertainment, and more all in one place, creating a unique experience for visitors.
Conceptualized by James Lee, Trevor Lui, Jae Pak, and Dave Choi, Superfresh will showcase Asian-owned businesses and highlight a range of regions across the continent, from Nepal to Taiwan. The name is a tribute to Toronto's first 24-house Korean-owned grocery story that used to be located in the Annex.
"We are going back to where we started — back to Superfresh and to the culture and food that we grew up with — to open a venue that will offer some of the most authentic, Asian cuisines in a unique space where it's not just about the food but the story behind the food and beverage, people, culture, and how it ties into our city," co-founder James Lee said in a press release.
While the full vendor list has yet to be announced, you can expect to find spots like BaoBird, Big Beef Bowl, The Good Goods, and Auntie's Supply.
Aside from food, the venue will feature a bodega, secret events, pop-ups, live DJs, and more. The space is designed like an alleyway in Asia, so you can truly be immersed in the culture. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available for you to enjoy your food at.
The exact opening dates will be announced soon, so keep an eye out for updates on this exciting new spot.
Superfresh
When: Opening early April, 2022
Address: 384 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience authentic Asian food, drinks, and more at this massive new night market coming to Toronto.
