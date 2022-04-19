A Night Market Is Coming To Hamilton This Summer With Drool-Worthy Snacks & An Open Bar
BRB dreaming of corndogs & meat skewers!
Have you been fantasizing about various foods on sticks? The Hamilton Night Market might be able to fill that gaping hole in your diet and dreams this summer.
The Hamilton Night Market is returning from July 29 to August 1 at Bayfront Park. Attendees will be able to chow down on so many excellent snacks with a wide range of diverse food vendors from Korean corndogs and takoyaki, skewers, grilled oysters and more.
You'll also be able to grab a beer, shot or a specialty drink from the open bar while you wander around the market, checking out food vendors, merchants and entertainment.
Hamilton Night Market told Narcity that this year, attendees can look forward to seeing LED lion dancers at the market along "with much more still under wraps."
Admission to the event is free, although the organizers will be accepting donations as they are a non-profit, mostly comprised of youths in the community.
This year the market will feature vegan vendors, so if meat on a stick isn't your idea of a good time, you'll still be able to find a bite to eat. Vendors from previous years will also be returning to the market with new dishes made explicitly for the event.
The market is still accepting vendors, and they are looking for "diverse foods from all parts of the world."
The same organizers will also be putting on similar night markets in Markham from June 16 to June 19 and in Scarborough from July 1 to July 3.
Hamilton Night Market
Price: Free admission
When: July 29 to August 1, 2022
Address: 200 Harbour Front Dr., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: To check out some street vendors and try new food.