toronto restaurants

This Swanky Chinese Restaurant In Toronto Serves 4-Foot Noodles & You Won't Want To Share

It just opened in the fall!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Swanky Chinese Restaurant In Toronto Serves 4-Foot Noodles & You Won't Want To Share
@pandajoe1517 | Instagram, Gabe Li | Handout

You can take your noodle obsession to new heights at this glam restaurant in Toronto.

MIMI Chinese is a swanky Yorkville spot for sharing plates and cocktails that recently opened in October 2021.

Brought to life by the same people behind the takeout operation Sunny’s Chinese, the venue boasts a sleek, modern design and pops of red decor.

The menu features larger-style sharing plates with a focus on the southern regions of China. You can dig into Hidden Crispy Chicken, Stir Fried Rice Rolls, and more.

One unique dish is the Four Door Belt Noodle, which will satisfy any carb lover's cravings.

Next time you're feeling hungry, stop by this spot for an epic noodle feast.

MIMI Chinese

Gabe Li | Handout

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 265 Davenport Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This glam restaurant has tons of diverse dishes and giant noodles that will have you drooling.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

toronto restaurants

