8 Incredible Toronto Italian Restaurants Where You Can Fill Up On Pasta Like You're In Rome
Be prepared to drool. 🍝
Next time you're feeling saucy you can take a trip to one of these delicious Toronto Italian restaurants and fill up on endless pasta. While it may not be Rome, you can imagine you've travelled overseas as you dig into spaghetti, penne, and more.
Get your carb fill by heading to one of these drool-worthy spots around the city.
Terroni
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With three different locations around Toronto, this Italian restaurant will not disappoint when it comes to its pasta dishes. There are tons of options to choose from and you can even enjoy them with a view at Terroni Price's rooftop patio.
Gusto 101
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 101 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant is known for its pasta dishes and you'll want to try the Instagrammable mafalde ai funghi. You can also order dishes like pizza, fish, and burgers.
Sugo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American-Italian
Address: 1281 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual spot is brimming with Italian comfort food and you can enjoy all the classics like spaghetti and meatballs. Don't miss out on the rigatoni or veal parm sandwich.
Trattoria Nervosa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 75 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy endless pasta dishes on the restaurant's rooftop patio or in the chic dining area. Save room for some homemade tiramisu!
Piano Piano
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can dig into several pasta dishes at this swanky spot. A brand new location just opened in Toronto complete with a carousel bar. If you visit at lunch, you can enjoy a three-course meal for $34.
Gia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian, plant-based
Address: 1214 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has plant-based and vegetarian pasta dishes made with ingredients like cashew butter and plant-based parmesan.
Buca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This upscale spot has several pasta dishes ranging from $26 to $85. The menu is "inspired by the classic traditions of Italy with a contemporary culinary touch."
Enoteca Sociale
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1288 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting house-made pasta and other traditional Roman dishes, this restaurant has lots to choose from and is a delicious place to get your carb fill.