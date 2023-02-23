This Swanky Italian Restaurant In Toronto Lets You Eat A 3-Course Meal For $34
It's offered daily! 🍝
Going out for a single-course meal in Toronto can often put a dent in your wallet, but this Italian restaurant lets you eat a three-course meal for under $40.
PIANO PIANO has a daily lunch special that lets you enjoy multiple dishes without a giant price tag. You can order a three-course meal for $34 if you visit between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The lunch special comes with half an appetizer, your choice of pizza or pasta, and a dessert. You can order dishes like Caesar salad to start and choose between pizzas and pastas such as the Hawaiian and rigatoni and meatballs.
For dessert, you can dig into either the ice cream or Nutella tiramisu.
The deal is offered at all of PIANO PIANO's locations and is available for dine-in only.
The deal has been gaining some traction on social media, especially with the opening of PIANO PIANO's new venue on Colborne Street. This location has a unique carousel bar and "Narnia meets the circus" vibes.
If you have a larger group of 10 or more, you can also order the Family lunch special. This lets you enjoy "large platters of food down the middle of the table" for $39 per person.
Aside from pizza and pasta, the restaurant also serves dishes like steak, fish, and veal. Other desserts include lemon cheesecake and carrot cake.
If you're hungry for a glam meal out but don't want to spend a ton of money, this three-course lunch special might be worth booking.
PIANO PIANO lunch special
Price: $34 per person
When: Daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a three-course meal for under $40.