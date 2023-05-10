I Tried Piano Piano’s $34 Three-Course Lunch Special & Here’s My Honest Review (VIDEO)
I was shocked. 👀
PIANO PIANO'S lunch special is pretty much as good as it gets.
The elegant Italian restaurant has taken TikTok by storm with its affordable lunch special offering a high-end three-course meal at a modest rate.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
You can choose an appetizer, pizza or pasta and ice cream or Nutella tiramisu for $34 at any of its locations for in-person dining seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
While $34 isn't cheap compared to grabbing a quick sandwich or a Jamaican pattie for lunch – for Italian restaurants in Toronto, it's almost as cheap as it comes.
The appetizer is slightly smaller than the regular portion, but you get the same size main and dessert for a discounted price.
After seeing countless TikToks on my FYP of foodies trying the special, I decided to check it out myself to see if it actually lived up to the hype.
I headed down to the Colbourne Street location for lunch at around 2:30 p.m. on a Thursday, and I had no idea what to expect.
@narcitytoronto
The elegant Italian restaurant has taken TikTok by storm with its affordable lunch special offering a high-end three-course meal at a modest rate. You can choose an appetizer, pizza or pasta and ice cream or Nutella tiramisu for $34 at any of its locations for in-person dining seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. After seeing countless TikToks on her FYP, Brooke decided to check it out to see if it actually lived up to the hype. #pianopiano #toronto #torontofoodie #ontario #narcity #canada
Appetizer: Burrata Con Funghi
Burrata Con Funghi from PIANO PIANO.
You can choose from several appetizer options, including Chopped Salad, Baby Gem Caesar Salad, Burrata Con Funghi, Calamari Fritti or Prosciutto Crudo, all of which usually retail for $19.
I asked my server what they would recommend, and they suggested I try the Burrata Con Funghi.
It arrived at my table promptly, and my mouth immediately started to water. (I'm talking cartoon-level pools of saliva threatening to breach the corners of my mouth.)
The Burrata Con Funghi comes with King Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms Sott’olio, roasted hazelnuts and garlic and a perfectly toasted piece of Focaccia bread.
I couldn't get enough of this dish. The cheese was so creamy, and the added texture of crunchy hazelnuts with the zesty pop of garlic was the perfect touch.
I always order burrata when I go out, and this is the best one I've had in a long time.
Main: Canestri alla Vodka
Canestri alla Vodka from PIANO PIANO.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
I'm a massive pasta lover, so I went with pasta over pizza for my main dish.
There were plenty of options, including Mushroom Cavatelli, Canestri alla Vodka, Rigatoni & Meatballs, Egg Yolk Ravioli, and Tortelli con Bolognese, all of which will regularly cost you $26.
I went with the Canestri alla Vodka, and it was simple and delicious.
The pasta itself was firm and well cooked, and the sauce coated each noodle in a thick and creamy tomato sauce with hints of chilli.
The dish was generously covered in parmesan cheese, making each bite just a little bit richer.
I would have happily paid full price for this meal.
Dessert: Nutella Tiramisu
Nutella Tiramisu from PIANO PIANO.
For dessert, the special offers a choice of ice cream or Nutella Tiramisu.
I decided to go with the Nutella Tiramisu, which usually runs for $12, and it did not disappoint.
The dessert is made fresh each morning and had the perfect amount of sweetness, with hints of coffee and Nutella peeking through the thick layers of mascarpone.
This dish was the perfect note to end my meal and left my sweet tooth thoroughly satisfied.
Was it worth it?
For $34, my meal was absolutely worth it, and I'd argue that this is probably one of the best lunch specials in the city right now.
Not only is the food delicious and well portioned to the point where you'll probably have leftovers the restaurant itself is a stunning destination spot.
The interior is whimsical and swanky with deep rich colours, glistening chandeliers and even a carousel-themed bar downstairs that will transport you into a carnival fever dream.
The food and experience are top-tier, and the price is shockingly affordable for a three-course meal in downtown Toronto at a higher-end restaurant.
If I had ordered each dish at the regular price, my bill would have come to $57 before tax, so at $34, the lunch special saved me $23.
It's also worth noting that, unlike a lot of lunch specials, this offer runs seven days a week, so you can also try it out on the weekends and with plenty of options on the menu, you'll be able to try out quite a few combos before you get bored.
Spending $34 on lunch regularly may be out of my price range, but I'll definitely be back the next time I'm looking to grab lunch with a friend or treat myself to a great meal on a budget.
PIANO PIANO
A three course meal from PIANO PIANO.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 55 Colborne St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try out PIANO PIANO's lunch special and enjoy a delicious and affordable three-course meal.