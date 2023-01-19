A Popular Toronto Restaurant Just Opened A New Location With A Magical Carousel Bar
It has "Narnia meets the circus" vibes.
One of Toronto's popular Italian restaurants just got a brand new location and it isn't your usual dining area. The venue features a unique carousel bar that will sweep you away to a carnival.
PIANO PIANO quietly opened its newest location on Colborne Street in downtown Toronto in December, with the grand opening planned to take place next month.
Interior of PIANO PIANO.Courtesy of PIANO PIANO
The Italian restaurant, which is known for its pizza and pasta dishes, continues to expand throughout the city and surrounding areas.
The latest location has a "stunning aesthetic" inspired by "Narnia meets the circus." The restaurnt features vibrant colours and prints and "the goal is to trigger the senses and imagination alike."
One of the most notable aspects of this new venue is the Carousel Bar. Located on the lower level, the bar looks like it belongs in a colourful carnival.
Carousel bar.Courtesy of PIANO PIANO
It's built around a vintage carousel and offers guests a "one-of-a-kind nostalgic experience." It's also a good backdrop for those Instagram shots.
The dining area is filled with bold patterns, vintage lamps, and glittering chandeliers.
“The space we've created at PIANO PIANO Colborne has truly been a labour of love, and we're so excited for people to finally experience it," Victor Barry, Chef-Owner of PIANO PIANO said in a press release.
As for the food, you can expect a "familiar mix of offerings" including the Mushroom Cavatelli and the Sweet Hornet Pizza. Seasonal features will be added every few months so you can always try something new.
PIANO PIANO
Hand holding a bowl of food.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 55 Colborne St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new PIANO PIANO location serves delicious Italian food in a whimsical setting.