A Popular Toronto Resto Is Turning Café Cancan Into A Glam Pizza Spot & It Opens This Week

From the same people behind Piano Piano.

A Popular Toronto Restaurant Is Transforming Café Cancan Into A Glam Pizza Spot
Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean, Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

A brand new spot for wood-fired pizza is coming to Toronto, and it's completely transforming one of the city's iconic buildings.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria is the latest concept by Italian restaurant Piano Piano. Opening on September 30 in the old Café Cancan building, the pizzeria will offer a variety of pies in a renewed setting.

Courtesy of Nikki Leigh McKean

The French bistro Café Cancan, which was owned by Piano Piano and closed at the start of the pandemic, has been transformed with vintage decor, animal print chairs, and masks right from Venice. The classic pastel walls are now a vibrant shade of red.

The pizzeria menu boasts Neapolitan pizzas, small plates, cocktails on tap, and an ever-changing wine list.

"With Piccolo, we want to create an atmosphere that's fun, loud, fast, and lively," Chef Victor Barry told Narcity. "The room will be high volume, high pace, and high energy."

Reservations are already available online, so get ready to enjoy some Italian fare in a totally revamped atmosphere.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new pizza spot is located in the old Café Cancan building and features updated decor and wood-fired pies.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

