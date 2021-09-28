Oretta Is Opening A Brand New Location In Toronto & Here's What We Know
The pretty Italian resto is coming this fall!
Get excited, pasta lovers! Oretta, an iconic Italian restaurant on King Street West, is officially opening its second location in the city this fall.
Oretta Midtown is located near Yonge and Eglinton and will offer a variety of Italian fare as well as the pizza and pasta dishes the original location is known for.
While much about the new venue is being kept under wraps, you can expect it to have the same deco vibes, a 60-seat patio, and a 200-seat indoor dining area.
The menu will be slightly different and will feature grigliata mista (a mixed grilled board to share) as well as a table-side menu service.
The opening date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned on the website for more details.
Oretta Midtown
Price: To be announced
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The renowned Italian restaurant is opening a brand new location so you can get your hands on more pizza and pasta.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
