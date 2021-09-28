Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
toronto italian restaurants

Oretta Is Opening A Brand New Location In Toronto & Here's What We Know

The pretty Italian resto is coming this fall!

Oretta Is Opening A Brand New Location In Toronto & Here's What We Know
@orettatoronto | Instagram, @orettatoronto | Instagram

Get excited, pasta lovers! Oretta, an iconic Italian restaurant on King Street West, is officially opening its second location in the city this fall.

Oretta Midtown is located near Yonge and Eglinton and will offer a variety of Italian fare as well as the pizza and pasta dishes the original location is known for.

While much about the new venue is being kept under wraps, you can expect it to have the same deco vibes, a 60-seat patio, and a 200-seat indoor dining area.

The menu will be slightly different and will feature grigliata mista (a mixed grilled board to share) as well as a table-side menu service.

The opening date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned on the website for more details.

Oretta Midtown

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The renowned Italian restaurant is opening a brand new location so you can get your hands on more pizza and pasta.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

8 New Toronto Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

There are some exciting new spots to check out!

@blondeats | Instagram, @harrietstoronto | Instagram

Toronto just keeps getting more delicious. This month, several new restaurants have opened their doors, and you'll definitely want to keep them in mind next time you're craving a meal out.

From seafood to rooftop patios with stunning views, you can feast on all sorts of cuisines at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

A Fancy Indian Bistro Is Opening Near Toronto Next Month With Zodiac-Inspired Cocktails

It's the renowned restaurant's first Canadian location.

Farzi Café London | Handout, Farzi Café London | Handout

There's now another reason to look forward to fall. World-renowned Indian restaurant Farzi Café is opening its first Canadian location at Square One's Food District this October, and you can indulge in elevated, modern cuisine.

The spice bistro is created by MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra, who is dubbed the "Prince of Indian Cuisine." There are 19 locations across the world, including a Michelin-recognized venue in London, England.

Keep Reading Show less

This New Toronto Restaurant Is Entirely Dedicated To Cheese

Ummmm.
trtfoodie

If you love cheese as much as I do, you're going to love the sound of this new GTA restaurant. Game of Cheese is a brand new venture from Chef Frank, the renowned Head Chef of Toronto's torched sushi restaurant Kaka All You Can Eat. 

via @eatingwithclare

Keep Reading Show less

9 Toronto Places That Will Get You The Best Bathroom Mirror-Selfie

We learn from the best Kim.
amberleighcrabb

There's no better feeling than walking into a cool washroom at a bar or restaurant and seeing kick ass lighting or artsy AF wallpaper. It's like your insta feed knew you needed a new mirror-selfie. There's an art to taking a mirror selfie that involves a few elements. Lighting, the pout, holding your phone just right and any other artsy touches that add to the appeal of your snap.

Toronto has a plenty of good lighting to share with all of you. From a bathroom break during a night out with friends, to a breather escaping a brutal date during dinner, this city has everything you need to head to the washroom and get a few extra likes on a new mirror-selfie.

Keep Reading Show less