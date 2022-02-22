Sections

Toronto's New Oretta Location Just Opened & You Can Try Totally Different Dishes (PHOTOS)

There's a weekend brunch coming soon!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Courtesy of Oretta

There's a new spot to indulge in pasta, pizza, and delicious Italian fare in Toronto. Oretta, a popular Italian restaurant on King Street West, has officially opened its new Midtown location, and here's a look at what you can expect.

The new venue opened on February 3, and you can find some of your favourite Oretta dishes along with some brand new features inspired by Southern Italy.

The decor has the same vibes that the original location is known for, and you'll see the Art Deco design reflected throughout the space. Rich pops of purple, pink, orange, saffron, and green add some brightness to the interior.

Courtesy of Oretta

When it comes to the menu, you can expect the "staple pizzas and pastas with a twist" as well as new dishes to try. Some seafood options include the Branzino Alla Puttanesca, a Mediterranean sea bass served with caper berries, olive, chili, and oregano, and the Involtini di Pesce Spada, a sliced swordfish roulade with pine nuts, focaccia crumble, capers, fennel salad, and more.

Courtesy of Oretta

There are also two different kinds of grilled meat boards; one with seafood and one that includes lamb, veal, and pork.

Courtesy of Oretta

Good new brunch lovers — the restaurant will be offering weekend brunch starting March 5, and you can feast on some brand new dishes. According to the Midtown Chef de Cuisine, Darren Couto, the Tuscan stew Ribollita e Salsiccia and the Uova e Asparagi are must-tries.

Courtesy of Oretta

Next time you're craving some rustic Italian fare, head to this spot to order your old favourites or try something brand new.

Oretta Midtown

Courtesy of Oretta

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular Italian restaurant now has a new Midtown location, so you can enjoy even more pizza and pasta.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

