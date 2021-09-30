Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
toronto restaurants

Calii Love Is Opening A New Toronto Location & You Can Get Free Food All Weekend (PHOTOS)

The grand opening is this Friday!

Calii Love Is Opening A New Toronto Location & You Can Get Free Food All Weekend (PHOTOS)
Calii Love | Handout, Calii Love | Handout

No need to bring your wallet to this restaurant this weekend. Calii Love, a healthy, fast food concept, is opening its fourth location in Toronto on October 1, and you can get free food and coffee.

Located in Yonge and Eglinton, the new venue will be offering free salads, poke bowls, and coffee to visitors from 11 a.m. on October 1 to 3, while supplies last.

Calii Love | Handout

The interior has bright, Instagrammable decor with a vibrant neon sign and tropical vibes.

Calii Love | Handout

There is a separate area for customers to relax in as well as bar tops to work on.

Calii Love | Handout

The bathroom features "selfie" mirrors with messages like, "Darling, you've got this!".

Calii Love | Handout

The venue is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offers chilaquiles, salads, warm grain bowls, and more.

Calii Love | Handout

If you're feeling hungry this weekend but don't want to spend all your money, you can always grab some free food from this new spot.

Calii Love Grand Opening

Calii Love | Handout

Price: Free food

When: October 1 - 3, 2021

Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy free salads, poke bowls, and coffee this weekend.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Toronto Restaurant Just Ranked Among The Top 15 For Outdoor Dining In North America

It has a four-season patio!

@sarmhad_c | Instagram, Rocco Zoccoli | Handout

Don't say goodbye to patio season just yet — this Toronto restaurant was recently ranked among the top 15 in North America for outdoor dining.

On August 30, 2021, OpenTable revealed the 15 "coolest outdoor restaurants" across Canada and the United States. These are spots that have "turned outdoor dining into art" and boast beautifully decorated outdoor dining spaces, and Toronto's El Catrin made the list.

Keep Reading Show less

8 New Toronto Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

There are some exciting new spots to check out!

@blondeats | Instagram, @harrietstoronto | Instagram

Toronto just keeps getting more delicious. This month, several new restaurants have opened their doors, and you'll definitely want to keep them in mind next time you're craving a meal out.

From seafood to rooftop patios with stunning views, you can feast on all sorts of cuisines at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

37 Toronto Restos Were Named The Best In Canada To Finally Celebrate That Missed Birthday

Anybody miss a birthday dinner because of COVID-19?

@triciakopec | Instagram, @chichifrias | Instagram

COVID-19 celebrations have been tricky during the pandemic and you may have missed a big birthday celebration or two.

According to a survey by OpenTable, 65% of "Ontarians missed celebrating milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic," and 26% are planning a do-over celebration.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Resto Pauses Indoor Dining Until Vaccine Certificate Debate Calms Down

The owner is also visually impaired and finds vaccine certificates "very difficult to read."

@torontopizzeria | Instagram, Frank's Pizza House | Google Maps

Toronto's well-loved pizza joint, Frank's Pizza House, announced on Instagram that they will be closing indoor dining at their restaurant and opting for take-out and delivery six days a week.

Owner Giorgio Taverniti told Narcity he decided to pause indoor dining on the opening day of vaccine certificates in Ontario because he doesn't "think people are ready right now."

Keep Reading Show less