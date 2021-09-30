Calii Love Is Opening A New Toronto Location & You Can Get Free Food All Weekend (PHOTOS)
The grand opening is this Friday!
No need to bring your wallet to this restaurant this weekend. Calii Love, a healthy, fast food concept, is opening its fourth location in Toronto on October 1, and you can get free food and coffee.
Located in Yonge and Eglinton, the new venue will be offering free salads, poke bowls, and coffee to visitors from 11 a.m. on October 1 to 3, while supplies last.
The interior has bright, Instagrammable decor with a vibrant neon sign and tropical vibes.
There is a separate area for customers to relax in as well as bar tops to work on.
The bathroom features "selfie" mirrors with messages like, "Darling, you've got this!".
The venue is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offers chilaquiles, salads, warm grain bowls, and more.
If you're feeling hungry this weekend but don't want to spend all your money, you can always grab some free food from this new spot.
Calii Love Grand Opening
Price: Free food
When: October 1 - 3, 2021
Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy free salads, poke bowls, and coffee this weekend.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.