8 New Toronto Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

There are some exciting new spots to check out!

8 New Toronto Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall
@blondeats | Instagram, @harrietstoronto | Instagram

Toronto just keeps getting more delicious. This month, several new restaurants have opened their doors, and you'll definitely want to keep them in mind next time you're craving a meal out.

From seafood to rooftop patios with stunning views, you can feast on all sorts of cuisines at these spots.

Pink Sky

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of King West Village, this new seafood spot has transformed the old Weslodge building into a paradise for fish, lobster, and more.

Menu

Arirang Hotdog

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Korean

Address: 5 Byng Ave., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get next-level Korean hotdogs and croquettes at this new venue to satisfy all your comfort food cravings.

Menu

Harriet's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located inside the recently opened 1 Hotel, this rooftop restaurant boasts soaring views of the CN Tower.

Menu

Bar St. Lo

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 26 Market St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Opening in the St. Lawrence Market area, this restaurant serves dishes with seasonal ingredients sourced right from the market.

Website

Sake Sushi

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Sushi

Address: 20 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Looking for an excuse to get sushi? A brand new spot just opened in the city, so start planning that dinner date.

Instagram

Sienna's Italian American Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian-American

Address: 403 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can try delicious dishes adapted from various parts of Italy at this venue.

Menu

Joni Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the newly re-opened Park Hyatt, the restaurant boasts a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu with elevated fare.

Website

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The team behind Piano Piano is opening a new pizza spot within the next week or so in the old Cafe Cancan location, so get ready for mouthwatering cheesy dishes.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

