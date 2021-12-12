Trending Tags

Vote For Toronto's Best New Restaurant In 2021

From beach clubs to pizzas.

Vote For Toronto's Best New Restaurant In 2021
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

As Toronto slowly came back to life this year, restaurants across the city reopened their doors — and we finally saw some newcomers enter the scene.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.

Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.

Vote below for your favourite new Toronto restaurant that opened in 2021. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vote For The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull

Where can you find the cheesiest pizza in the city?

@takeoutinthesix | Instagram , @trukimmy | Instagram

Whether it’s super-thin and Neapolitan-style or loaded with meat and cheese, Toronto knows how to do pizza — and the amount of choice can even be overwhelming.

Vote For Toronto's Best Brunch Spot For Hangover Food

Where do you go the morning after?

@hungrysituation | Instagram, @mildredstemplekitchen | Instagram

With the reopening of Toronto's bars post-lockdown came the return of the most crucial night out ritual: the morning-after brunch.

Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views

You can sit on a rooftop speakeasy.

Stackt | Handout

If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, you can head out to this new Toronto bar that is far from usual.

GoldInn by St-Rémy is a pop-up at Stackt Market that opened on December 9.

Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant

Because everyone has their spot.

@abbikadar | Instagram, @jessikavioletfox | Instagram

Dating during lockdown was a challenge for many, and when restrictions lifted couples were itching to cozy up together for romantic meals across the city.

