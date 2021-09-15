Trending Tags

A Korean Hotdog Spot Is Opening In The GTA & They're Giving Away Free Hotdogs This Weekend

2,000 free hotdogs are up for grabs this weekend!

@astravel_eats | Instagram, @jeneatsfud | Instagram

If you're a fan of free food and Korean hot dogs filled with cheese or covered in potatoes, you may want to pencil in a stop at Arirang Hotdog this weekend.

Arirang Hotdog, a new Korean hotdog and croquettes spot in North York, is offering a ton of free food this weekend and next week.

This Saturday and Sunday, they're giving away 1,000 free hotdogs each day. On Wednesday and Thursday, they're offering 500 free croquettes per day, and on Monday and Tuesday, they're giving away 300 free hotdogs and 300 free croquettes each day.*

Arirang Hotdog is a Korean franchise, and its new location at 5 Byng Ave. will be its first in Canada.

The menu focuses on a variety of beef hotdogs with interesting coatings like potato and twisted bread, and also offers cheese variations, like their potato mozzarella cheese hotdog and croquettes.

Arirang Hotdog offers their own spin on croquettes, with red bean croquettes, kimchi croquettes, pizza croquettes, curry croquettes and more flavours.

Arirang Hotdog

Price: $3.99+ per hotdog

Cuisine: Korean

Address: 5 Byng Ave., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: To try Korean hotdogs and have a chance to eat for free!

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

