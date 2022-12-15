7 Best Oakville Restaurants Local Foodies Say You Need To Try At Least Once
Chefs think that a number of top restaurants in Ontario come from the southern part of the province, and Oakville takes the cake for housing one of the most-reviewed restaurants in the area.
However, if you're not familiar with the culinary scene in this part of the province and are planning to dive in this holiday season, we've got you covered!
Narcity readers helped us curate a list of Oakville restaurant recommendations, which they think you should to try out at least once while you're in the city.
From Indian to Middle East-inspired cuisine, there's no shortage of options to pick from.
So, if you want to taste-test Oakville restaurants loved by locals, here are seven places you need to hit up:
Piano Piano The Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Location: 120 Thomas St., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: For their traditional Italian food and handmade pasta.
Maro's Bistro
Price: 💸💸💸
Location: 135 Kerr St., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: This spot is known for its Mediterranean cuisine and also has a bunch of vegetarian and gluten-free options on the menu.
Kerr Street Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Location: 298 Kerr St., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: This boozy brunch restaurant serves up pancakes with Nutella, peanut butter mousse, and bee pollen.
Oh Bombay
Price: 💸💸
Location: 376 Iroquois Shore Rd, Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: With seven outlets across Ontario, this restaurant offers a variety of Indian and Hakka cuisine.
Ritorno
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 261 Oak Walk Dr., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: This is another Italian restaurant that locals say you should try at least once, especially for their classics, like gnocchi and risotto.
Sotto Sotto
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 139 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: This spot, which has even been repped by Drake, offers an extensive menu of wines that customers can pair with their signature Italian dishes.
Narenj
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 131 Kerr St., Oakville, ON
Why You Should Go: For their dishes inspired by Mediterranean and Persian influences, paired with some cozy, homey vibes.