Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
oakville restaurants

7 Best Oakville Restaurants Local Foodies Say You Need To Try At Least Once

Insert salivating emoji here.

Editorial Assistant
Someone at Kerr Street Cafe. Right: Food at Narenj in Oakville.

Someone at Kerr Street Cafe. Right: Food at Narenj in Oakville.

@mllepetite | Instagram, @sidaroundtown | Instagram

Chefs think that a number of top restaurants in Ontario come from the southern part of the province, and Oakville takes the cake for housing one of the most-reviewed restaurants in the area.

However, if you're not familiar with the culinary scene in this part of the province and are planning to dive in this holiday season, we've got you covered!

Narcity readers helped us curate a list of Oakville restaurant recommendations, which they think you should to try out at least once while you're in the city.

From Indian to Middle East-inspired cuisine, there's no shortage of options to pick from.

So, if you want to taste-test Oakville restaurants loved by locals, here are seven places you need to hit up:

Piano Piano The Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Location: 120 Thomas St., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: For their traditional Italian food and handmade pasta.

Menu

Maro's Bistro

Price: 💸💸💸

Location: 135 Kerr St., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: This spot is known for its Mediterranean cuisine and also has a bunch of vegetarian and gluten-free options on the menu.

Menu

Kerr Street Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Location: 298 Kerr St., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: This boozy brunch restaurant serves up pancakes with Nutella, peanut butter mousse, and bee pollen.

Menu

Oh Bombay

Price: 💸💸

Location: 376 Iroquois Shore Rd, Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: With seven outlets across Ontario, this restaurant offers a variety of Indian and Hakka cuisine.

Menu

Ritorno

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Location: 261 Oak Walk Dr., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: This is another Italian restaurant that locals say you should try at least once, especially for their classics, like gnocchi and risotto.

Menu

Sotto Sotto

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Location: 139 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: This spot, which has even been repped by Drake, offers an extensive menu of wines that customers can pair with their signature Italian dishes.

Menu

Narenj

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Location: 131 Kerr St., Oakville, ON

Why You Should Go: For their dishes inspired by Mediterranean and Persian influences, paired with some cozy, homey vibes.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
    Sophie Chong
    Editorial Assistant
    Sophie Chong is an editorial assistant for Narcity Media and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...