Drake Was Spotted Repping His Favourite Toronto Restaurant & It's An Ongoing Love Affair
He’s a certified lover boy for this food!
Drake is well known for being a certified lover boy, but one of his longest Toronto affairs is with Sotto Sotto.
Sotto Sotto is an upscale Italian restaurant in Yorkville, and Drake can not stop gushing about this resto, well-loved by locals and celebrities alike.
In a carousel Instagram posted on December 4 Drake shared a photo of him in a black bomber-style jacket with "Restorante Sotto Sotto Toronto" written on the back.
The loving mirror pic tribute is just one of many subtle shoutouts to the Toronto Restaurant.
Earlier in 2022, Drake shared that Sotto Sotto is the "best restaurant in Toronto" with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya in a Facetime video posted to TikTok.
Although his love for Sotto Sotto can even be traced back to songs from 2013 like "Pound Cake/Paris Morton 2" with the lyric "After hours of Il Mulino or Sotto Sotto, just talkin’ women and vino.”
Not to mention other songs like "5 AM In Toronto," where the rapper shouts out Swiss Chalet, Joso's and Sotto Sotto in the lyric, "Eatin' like I'm seated at Swish, Sotto, and Joso's."
Although Drake isn't the only celebrity that's feeling friendly with Sotto Sotto.
DJ Khaled posted a video of himself dining at the Toronto restaurant on July 25 and highlighted the restaurant while enjoying several dishes.
"This is one of the best restaurants I've ever been to in my life," said DJ Khaled
"After I'm done, could I please hug the chef?" he asked.
In his caption, the star tagged Drake and Sotto and thanked them for the amazing meal – although Drake wasn't pictured at dinner, so he may have been thanking his fellow rapper for the recommendation.
If you want to try out the famous Yorkville joint, you can but be warned, it can get a little pricey.