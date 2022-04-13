9 Best Restaurants In Etobicoke, According To Local Foodies Who Just Can't Get Enough
Time to dig in!
Are you wondering where you should grab a bite while you're in Etobicoke? Narcity asked its readers on Instagram what the all-time best restaurants in Etobicoke are and they sure didn't disappoint.
From breakfast spots that will start your day off right with a scrumptious plate of eggs to a Japanese omakase menu that would wow your dinner date, here are nine restaurants in Etobicoke that you'll want to add to your bucket list.
850 Degrees Pizzeria
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
Address: 3455 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a big cheesy slice of pizza, then you may want to consider stopping by 850 Degrees Pizzeria next. There are 17 different pizzas on the menu most of which are uniquely named after a Canadian reference like Oh Canada and Bloor By The Park. If you're not feeling pizza, there's also a selection of salads, pasta, and of course, desserts.
Kettlemans Bagel
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Montreal-style bagels, Breakfast, Sandwiches
Address: 847 Brown's Line Rd., Etobicoke, ON, and various locations
Why You Need To Go: Kettlemans has a huge cult following for a reason! You can stock up on classic bagels for the week or snag a sandwich to go, and all without breaking the bank. For those who live and breathe sesame and everything bagels, Kettlemans also offers a subscription box that delivers up to six dozen bagels every week.
Kitchen On Sixth
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food, English, Brunch
Address: 2976 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local spot serves a mouthwatering brunch menu that you may just want to add to your bucket list next Sunday. There's a Chicken & Waffles tossed in a honey-lime-sriracha sauce and served with Belgian waffles topped with a blueberry compote, and a Half or Full English breakfast for those who love bangers and beans in the morning.
Sushi Kaji
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
Address: 860 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Have you ever wanted to eat sushi right in the heart of Japan? Well, Sushi Kaji actually has its fish flown in right from Tokyo bay with everything else from condiments to rice directly imported from Japan. Chef Mitsuhiro Kaji has also been making sushi since he was just 13, so his omakase menu will likely be something that'll make you drool.
Three Brothers Restaurant
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Cuisine: Balkan, Casual dining
Address: 657 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned restaurant is serving up traditional Balkan meals right here in Ontario. Diners can try a Gurmanska Pljeskavica, which is a mouthwatering burger stuffed with smoked meat and cheese or opt for something lighter like a Shopska Salad which comes packed with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, peppers and some feta cheese.
Green Mango
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 3006 Bloor St. W., and 1178 The Queensway, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a cheap lunch spot, Green Mango has 13 different lunch combos you can order — and they all come out to $12. There are tons of noodles to scarf down, like the Spicy Noodle with Basil and the classic Pad Thai. Vegetarians can also dig in, and try out their Siam Eggplant or Red Curry Tofu.
Eden Trattoria
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 58 Marine Parade Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're down by the lake near Humber Bay Park, why not stop by Eden Trattoria for a big bowl of pasta? Their menu is packed with classic Italian fare for when you're in the mood to take a trip to Italy without the hefty price tag that comes with a flight.
Old Mill Cafe & Deli
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Eastern European
Address: 385 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Eastern European coffee shop not only serves freshly-brewed coffee and pastries but also has hot meals on the menu too. Their Goulash, which is a paprika-spiced beef stew, will warm you up on a cold day and is served with either mashed potatoes or rice.
Honest Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: South Indian, Indo-Chinese
Address: Unit 6-7, 25 Woodbine Downs Blvd., Etobicoke, ON, and various
Why You Need To Go: There is a wide variety of menu items that diners can order from at Honest Restaurant. From Schezwan Masala Dosa filled with potatoes and onions to veggie Hakka Noodles, there is a little bit of everything for everyone's palate and dietary restrictions.