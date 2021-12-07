Trending Tags

The 8 Best Restaurants In Hamilton That Local Foodies Are Completely Obsessed With

Get ready to FEAST! 🤤

@supriya.thukral | Instagram, @brokeanddelicious | Instagram

If you're trying to figure out where to go for your next meal in Hamilton this week, we've got you covered. Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to share their favourite spots in the city — the ones worthy of being dubbed the best restaurants in Hamilton — and man, they did not disappoint.

From delicious pizza and decadent pasta to tasty vegan eats, here are eight of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. Consider your next dinner date sorted!

The Mule

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 41 King William St., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of tacos, The Mule has 10 different varieties on their menu including some vegan and vegetarian options. Plus it has a stacked tequila list, too.

Menu

Bread Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 14 James St. N. and 258 Locke St. S., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fancier-looking spot serves local and seasonal ingredients on their menus (their slogan is "good ingredients matter"). They definitely love their carbs (hence the name) but they've got some tasty salads, too. Plus, they serve stone-baked pizzas and offer up dipping sauces on the side for those who love to dunk their crusts.

Menu

Rapscallion

Price: 💸💸to 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian

Address: 178 James St. N., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rapscallion's menu is packed with comfort food (with a twist), and they even offer up a "Beatles Brunch" menu for those who live for breakfast staples. Anyone up for an Eggs McCartney? It's a poached egg served with avocado, pico de gallo and a spiced hollandaise.

Menu

La Spaghett Pasta House

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 970 Upper James St., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: La Spaghett offers freshly-made pasta, plus the option to mix and match any kind they have with one of their sauces so you can get it made the exact way that you like.

Menu

Lulu's Shawarma

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 32 John St. N., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant serves up delicious chicken, which foodies can try either on top of a bed of rice or veggies, or stuffed inside shawarma. Vegetarians can opt for one of their falafel dishes, too.

Menu

ODDS Bar

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub food

Address: 164 James St. S., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hamiltonian fans of The Arkells may have already heard of this joint since two of its members co-own it. There are a lot of bar food staples on the menu but also some unique choices like their Pizza Pocket Bao that's stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, and topped with sesame seeds (plus, it can also be turned veg!).

Menu

Ajio Sushi

Price: 💸to 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese, Korean

Address: 161 King St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you can't settle on whether you want Korean or Japanese food for dinner, the menu at Ajio Sushi is packed to the brim with so many options.

Menu

Democracy*

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Cuisine: Vegan

Address: 202 Locke St. S., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Did you know a Big Mac pizza actually exists? Well, on their menu there's one (and it's actually vegan, too!). Democracy also claims to be home to Hamilton's best cauliflower wings — but we'll let you be the judge.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

