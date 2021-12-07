The 8 Best Restaurants In Hamilton That Local Foodies Are Completely Obsessed With
Get ready to FEAST! 🤤
If you're trying to figure out where to go for your next meal in Hamilton this week, we've got you covered. Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to share their favourite spots in the city — the ones worthy of being dubbed the best restaurants in Hamilton — and man, they did not disappoint.
From delicious pizza and decadent pasta to tasty vegan eats, here are eight of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. Consider your next dinner date sorted!
The Mule
Price: 💸 to 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 41 King William St., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of tacos, The Mule has 10 different varieties on their menu including some vegan and vegetarian options. Plus it has a stacked tequila list, too.
Bread Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 14 James St. N. and 258 Locke St. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fancier-looking spot serves local and seasonal ingredients on their menus (their slogan is "good ingredients matter"). They definitely love their carbs (hence the name) but they've got some tasty salads, too. Plus, they serve stone-baked pizzas and offer up dipping sauces on the side for those who love to dunk their crusts.
Rapscallion
Price: 💸💸to 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 178 James St. N., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rapscallion's menu is packed with comfort food (with a twist), and they even offer up a "Beatles Brunch" menu for those who live for breakfast staples. Anyone up for an Eggs McCartney? It's a poached egg served with avocado, pico de gallo and a spiced hollandaise.
La Spaghett Pasta House
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 970 Upper James St., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: La Spaghett offers freshly-made pasta, plus the option to mix and match any kind they have with one of their sauces so you can get it made the exact way that you like.
Lulu's Shawarma
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 32 John St. N., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant serves up delicious chicken, which foodies can try either on top of a bed of rice or veggies, or stuffed inside shawarma. Vegetarians can opt for one of their falafel dishes, too.
ODDS Bar
Price: 💸 to 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub food
Address: 164 James St. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hamiltonian fans of The Arkells may have already heard of this joint since two of its members co-own it. There are a lot of bar food staples on the menu but also some unique choices like their Pizza Pocket Bao that's stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, and topped with sesame seeds (plus, it can also be turned veg!).
Ajio Sushi
Price: 💸to 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese, Korean
Address: 161 King St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you can't settle on whether you want Korean or Japanese food for dinner, the menu at Ajio Sushi is packed to the brim with so many options.
Democracy*
Price: 💸 to 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: 202 Locke St. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Did you know a Big Mac pizza actually exists? Well, on their menu there's one (and it's actually vegan, too!). Democracy also claims to be home to Hamilton's best cauliflower wings — but we'll let you be the judge.
