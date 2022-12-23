Burlington Locals Suggest 5 Best Restaurants In Town & One Of Them Serves Pear-Walnut Pizzas
New year, new bucket list!
We recently collected recommendations for the best restaurants in Oakville from locals and next we stopped a little further south on our culinary journey.
Narcity recently asked our readers about some of the best restaurants in Burlington, Ontario you should have on your bucket list. We received a bunch of responses ranging from Indian dishes to Peruvian eats, based in one of Canada's best small cities.
So whether it's your New Year's resolution to try more Burlington restaurants or you're just a foodie on the hunt for a new place to eat, here are five places locals want you to put on your bucket list.
Pepperwood Bistro
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Bar and grill
Location: 1455 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Should Go: Situated at the city's waterfront, this downtown Burlington restaurant is a spot that locals want you to put on your list for its variety of pizzas and two-pound mussel pots.
El Inka
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Peruvian
Location: 1940 Appleby Line., Burlington, ON
Why You Should Go: Among Burlington's finest, this family-owned eatery serves up a variety of South American dishes.
Son of A Peach Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 2049 Pine St., Burlington, ON
Why You Should Go: Pizza lovers can go to town on their wide variety of pizzas: you'll find everything from pizzas flavoured with pears and walnuts, to ones topped with honey and spicy salami.
Studebaker
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pub and diner
Location: 2535 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON
Why You Should Go: This Burlington restaurant boasts an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail collection and makes various cakes and cheesecakes in-house.
The Bombay Grill
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Location: 3480 Fairview St., Burlington, ON
Why You Should Go: Out of all the suggestions we received from readers, Bombay Grill was the most popular. Located close to Burlington's waterfront, this spot offers a variety of tandoori and biryani dishes.